The Browns Trot Out A Front Office AI Bot To Talk Quarterbacks & It's A Disaster

Browns fans are already fed up and the 2026 season hasn't even started.

The nerds won't be satisfied until they ruin every last safe space that men have left.

For example, look at what happened this week when the Cleveland Browns trotted out assistant GM of football operations Catherine Hickman, a former corporate lawyer, to talk football.

So, how are you guys — oops, and ladies — going to figure out what you have at the QB position with these other guys you drafted when Joe Flacco is the starter and you have two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

LET'S TALK BALL!

Take it away, Catherine.

"Yeah, it’s uh actually a great question," Hickman, a Montreal native who has worked in football since 2015, told the local Cleveland sports reporter, one of few even left in the city.

"That’s what makes our job fun and hard, I’d say. I’d say I just go back to like the plan that we have in place for these guys when it comes to developing is acquiring as many valuable data points as we can.

"Now we know these things take time. So, what is that going to look like at the end of the year? I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you, and I don’t do well with hypotheticals, but I will say that every opportunity we will have to evaluate them we will take.

"None of them are going to take, you know, a back seat in how we plan and program for them with the reps that we have. And then from there we’ll see what the spring brings, and we’ll evaluate all possibilities like we always do."

Imagine Jim in Parma, Ohio trying to figure out what the hell he just heard out of the GM of a franchise that has had 40 quarterbacks start a game for the franchise since 1999.

For the love of God, and the sanity of Browns fans, which I am not, would you just talk like a human. Please talk like a guy ordering a draft beer at a dive bar for once.

As one Twitter analyst noted, the Browns "sound like Cracker Barrel and Bud Light."

Is Catherine Hickman the Browns' version of Julie Masino at Cracker Barrel? How much responsibility does Hickman have?

Based on what's being written, her hands are all over the Browns roster.

"Currently, Hickman oversees nearly every facet of Browns football operations: roster construction, scouting, draft strategy, analytics, and player wellness," The Coaches Site Live reports.

BROWNS FANS ARE DONE WITH THE TEAM'S ANALYTICS DEPARTMENT TALKING TO THEM LIKE THEY'RE IDIOTS