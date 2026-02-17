Brooks Nader Celebrates Her Birthday On A Yacht & Sophie Cunningham Trashes L.A.

Plus, meet Punch — the Japanese monkey, who has the internet weeping.

Sometimes I have stupid ideas. Scratch that — sometimes my friends have stupid ideas, and I go along with them.

If your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it, too?

I mean, if it looked like fun and there was beer afterward, then, yeah, probably.

A couple of weeks ago, my friend Lexie texted to tell me she had signed up for something called "Outlast" and that I should join her. So I said f*ck it, why not? I'm in.

Turns out, Outlast is a trail race. But not just any trail race. You have to run a 5K every hour on the hour for six hours. If you fail to complete the 5K within that designated hour, you're out. The goal is to make it all six rounds without giving up, finishing too late or dying.

I'm actually legitimately worried about that last one.

You know, I haven't trained for a distance running event since the Screencaps Ragnar in October 2024. So what made me think I'm going to be ready to bust out an 18.6-miler in just six weeks is beyond me. I guess it's my insurmountable ego. My delusional faith that I can do absolutely anything, and I'm throwing middle fingers to anyone who tells me I can't.

I know that sounds like an affirmation you might write on a post-it note and stick to your bathroom mirror, but it's gotten me into some precarious situations. This Outlast race is simply the latest one.

But I also keep telling myself if I can just maintain a slow and steady, say, 12-minute pace? That'll still give me roughly 20 minutes to rest, refuel and regret my life decisions in between rounds. That strategy — plus my saint of a husband meeting me with peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables and a Theragun at the checkpoints — might just help me survive this thing.

So pray for me, everyone. I'm going to need it.

Ready for some Nightcaps? Let's roll.

Have y'all seen that damn Japanese monkey?

I can always tell what week it is based on how emotional I get over sad animal videos on the Internet. The ladies get it. And this one was a doozy.

In case your feed hasn't been completely flooded with Punch the Monkey content, allow me to introduce him. Punch is a six-month-old Japanese macaque at Ichikawa Zoo in Japan.

He was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth and has been hand‑raised by zookeepers. They gave him a big stuffed orangutan — a sort of emotional support plushie, if you will — and he carries it with him everywhere. When the other monkeys in the exhibit initially rejected him, Punch clung to his stuffed orangutan.

And, y'all, he shattered my heart into a million tiny pieces.

I'm not the only one blubbering over a baby monkey, by the way. The whole dang Internet — including Paige Spiranac — is melting down over this little guy.

That's enough Punch for today. I can't handle it.

Let's switch gears to this turtle, who may or may not be an arsonist.

A heat lamp just accidentally fell, huh? I know we've seen this one before.

Brooks Nader Has A Rough Flight

While there's never a good time to have food poisoning, I'd argue there are some particularly bad times to get food poisoning.

For example:

Five miles into a remote hike

During a marathon

During a road trip through the middle of nowhere

Stuck in traffic

On your wedding day

On an airplane

Unfortunately for Brooks Nader, she found out that last one the hard way. On a trip to celebrate her 29th birthday, the pre-flight sushi came back to bite her, and the swimsuit model found herself sprawled out on the floor and wrapped in a blanket while trying not to hurl all over the inside of the plane.

Lucky for her, she was on a bougie private jet and not on a commercial flight. I can't imagine she would have received that level of service on Spirit Airlines.

Not that Brooks Nader would be caught dead on Spirit Airlines.

The good news is, she appears to have bounced back just fine and is enjoying her birthday trip on a yacht somewhere. No time to be sick. Just gotta get those IV fluids and power through.

Okay, speaking of Brooks Nader, I ran across this interview she did recently, and I am floored. FLOORED.

So I want to get your thoughts on it.

She doesn't buy toothbrushes. Instead, she just uses other people's toothbrushes. Nay — she PREFERS to use other people's. So much so that when her sister came over once and forgot to bring her toothbrush, Brooks made her go back home and get it.

I'm not kidding. Watch this.

Respectfully, what the f*ck?

Look, I know this woman is a 15 out of 10. And I know men like to say things like, "I'd drink her bathwater." But I'm assuming that's a joke. And I'm also assuming it would actually be very gross and annoying if your girlfriend insisted on using your toothbrush instead of just buying her own. Even if she was a bikini model.

But what do I know?

Fellas, weigh in: Amber.Harding@outkick.com.

Sophie Cunningham Can't Stand Los Angeles

Sophie Cunningham has been on a TikTok heater this offseason.

Yesterday, she raked up some views while shaking it with fellow WNBA player Erica Wheeler to a song that (I think) is called "Junk in The Trunk." Or something of that nature.

But in between TikTok dances, Sophie also took some time to sh*t all over the city of Los Angeles. Not literally, of course. Unless she had some of that sushi Brooks Nader got a hold of.

In any event, she's not a fan of the city.

"I don't think I'm an LA girl. Like, at all," Sophie began, before listing the traits she dislikes about LA folks: "people don't dance, people are like, don't even say hi, they have no personalities. They have no personalities and they all look the same!"

I haven't spent too much time in LA, but reality TV confirms all the rich women out there do have the same face.

"All these personalities you see on Instagram and TikTok, all these famous influencers. I like how they have found a space where they can feel like themselves and gain confidence online," Sophie continued.

"But if you can't speak to people or look at people in the eye, like in person, is that not weird? Am I weird? I mean, I know I'm weird. But like, people just get so used to talking to their phones. Like, talk to someone in person! And look like yourself. Ugh."

Safe to say Sophie won't be signing with the Sparks anytime soon. If there even is a WNBA season in 2026. And that's not looking good.

But while we're on the subject of making fun of LA, let's throw it back to one of my all-time most quoted Letterkenny scenes.

Who Says Retired People Have To Be Bored?

Steve D. Writes: I have seen your future…

Amber:

Joke's on you, Steve. I don't have to wait until I'm old. I might grab a bag of Milkbones and head down to the park right now.

This guy reminds me of my mailman, who always carries dog treats in his pocket in case he finds himself being charged by one of the neighborhood pets. Genius, really. Except that my dog now knows him as a guy who has treats in his pocket and insists on going to say hello every day while he's on his route.

There are worse problems to have, though.

