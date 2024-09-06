Brooks Koepka Wore An Amazing Suit Last Night Straight Out Of The 2003 NBA Draft

Guys, a major fashion moment happened last night on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival when Brooks Koepka showed up with his wife Jena Sims while wearing a suit that has people talking.

Looking like he's about to walk across the stage at the 2003 NBA Draft to shake David Stern's (RIP) hand, the LIV golfer with nine figures in the bank showed off a flowing black suit that looked…COMFORTABLE!

I'm no fashion expert, so maybe this comfy AF look is already back. That said, this is the first I've seen it since the 2003 Draft when LeBron, Carmelo and guys like Kirk Hinrich wore suits with cuffs spilling over their hands and pants that looked like they could jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet and survive.

Have we entered a new era of men's suits where we can get back to giving our balls some room to breathe?

Look at how comfortable Brooks and, you have to assume, his balls feel on that red carpet. Jena, his SI Swimsuit wife is comfortable because Brooks' and his balls are comfortable. Neither of them look stressed.

Yes, they're filthy rich and that calms nerves, but you can be insanely rich and uncomfortable while stuffed into a suit.

This looks different.

Over on Jena's Instagram Story, she posted a bunch of tongue out, exasperated emojis to express her love of Brooks' look.

"Brooks got that NBA 2003 draft suit on," one observer wrote on Jena's Facebook post.

Jena fired back with a crying emoji. In a good way. In a laughing way.

As for the other NBA comments, Jena ignored those.

"Brooks needs a new tailor!" one guy wrote.

"Brooks bringing back to 2002 draft look," another one quipped.

Then there's the guy who doesn't want his balls to breathe.

"Holy baggy pants…. Is that where we’re going again? I hope not," some guy named Rob chimed in.

"Brooks looks like he’s being drafted with Carmelo," some other joker wrote.

Did Brooks just change fashion for the next 5-8 years or was this a one-off. Stay tuned. Jena's connected within the fashion industry. Letting the balls breathe just might be BACK.