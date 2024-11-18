Country Music Legends Drop New Music Featuring A-List Stars: LISTEN

Brooks & Dunn appear to have hit a huge home run with their new album.

The iconic country music duo released "Reboot II" Friday, and the concept of the album is shockingly simple. The two re-recorded their biggest, best and most popular songs, but instead of just the two of them singing, they brought in some of the biggest names in country music.

Some of the most recognizable names involved are Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson and Hardy. It's the first two that brings us here today.

Brooks & Dunn re-record old songs with fellow country music stars

Morgan Wallen teamed up with the duo for a new recording of "Neon Moon," and Riley Green appeared on "She Used to Be Mine."

OutKick readers are big fans of both of the young stars, and there's doubt I think they're going to appreciate the new tracks with Brooks & Dunn.

You can listen to both songs below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Major credit to Brooks & Dunn for dropping "Reboot II" featuring plenty of star power, and it's awesome they got Wallen and Green to participate.

Wallen is the biggest name in country music at the moment, and Green is absolutely making a name for himself. Both are outrageously talented, and seeing them team up with two old school stars is what fans love to see.

Let me know what you think of the music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.