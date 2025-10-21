Brooke Burke, 54, Takes Us Inside Her Gym For A Buns-Burning Leg Day, Coaches In Capris & Poor Man Burnt Ends

Plus: The Browns are as dead as the Baltimore Ravens.

This Week in the NFL

Let this sink in for a minute — the Cleveland Browns currently have a higher probability of making the playoffs than the Baltimore Ravens.

Over at PlayoffStatus.com, a site that figures a team's probability of making the playoffs based on its remaining schedule, the Browns still have a pulse at 12%. Why is that mesmerizing? Because the Ravens are sitting at 5%.

Meanwhile, if you're a Colts fan, start making your plans for January. At 6-1, the Colts have all but clinched. They have a 95% chance of making the playoffs and an astounding 13% probability of winning the Super Bowl.

Daniel Jones!

Are we going to get Patrick Mahomes on the road in the AFC Championship against Daniel Jones for a trip to the Super Bowl? Let that sink in.

Game 7 & yet another Monday Night Football doubleheader

— John from SD checks in:

We didn’t need another MNF double header to fill our Monday sports night. Game 7 of the ALCS gave us everything we needed for the night. What an explosive 7th inning! Onto the World Series and another Dodgers World Series win.

— Hans in Southern Arizona had his heart ripped out by George Springer:

What an absolutely crushing loss last night from the Mariners. 9 outs away with a 2-run lead. Lost 4 out of 5 after winning the first two games on the road. Just devastating. Now 0-4 in the ALCS and still the only MLB team to never make the World Series.

I know there's a lot more serious problems in the world, but this sucks man. This one is gonna sting for awhile.

Thanks for letting me vent and for all that you do.

Kinsey:

Full disclosure: I hit the feet up button on the recliner with the Mariners holding a 3-1 lead in the top of the 7th, and it was lights out. Turns out, it was also lights out for the Mariners.

I figured the Big Dumper's home run was all they were going to need after going to the pen.

Readers are really furious about these MNF doubleheaders

— Jase asks:

What is worse, Early Sunday morning NFL games overseas, or the Monday Night Football Doubleheader?

Kinsey:

100% the MNF doubleheaders because there's no way I'm staying up until 1 a.m. on Eastern time to see a Seahawks game.

On a Sunday morning, I can wake up and ease into the day with the NFL in London.

The three refresh trick to get Screencaps to load the IGs

— Daren writes:

Hey Joe. The question is what's going on with the site? Maybe it's my phone but 90% of the time your site, Zach's, and Sean's, additions at the end are just Grey boxes and no way to link to anything. It includes your numbers from.

Don't think it's my phone cause it happened with my old phone and I recently upgraded. Don't know if anyone else has had the problem.

Kinsey:

As I've said a few times, this isn't a permanent fix, and I understand the frustration, and I understand you don't want to hear it and technology should just work correctly.

Sometimes, we have to use workarounds.

IF YOU'RE HAVING TROUBLE WITH SCREENCAPS IGs NOT LOADING, HIT THE REFRESH BUTTON THREE TIMES.

— Daren wrote back:

Today it loaded fine. Will try in the future if a problem. Thank you.

Kinsey:

You're welcome.

You guys can go look at Barstool and notice that IGs don't always load. This has always been something on Meta's end. Sometimes they'll change the embed coding and it will affect things. That went on for years.

The lesson this morning is that we must adjust in life. This is one of those adjustments.

MEAT!

— Brad S. shows off:

Had to include my 'poor man' burnt ends.

Using chuck roast instead of brisket, I took this picture halfway before my 15-year-old son decimated the entire pan!

Are you guys into high-end water?

I will keep you anonymous, if you wish. Are you a water snob?

Restaurants Are Pitching Water as a Fine-Dining Experience

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

Kinsey:

Screencaps Jr. and I stayed in an Avid Hotel the other day and they had optional sparkling water out of a water machine. That was a first. And I enjoyed it, which might be a sign that I might become a water snob.

One minute you're used to tap water, the next minute a hotel has sparkling water and it triggers something in your soul.

Baby Boomers are still going to hard rock concerts

— Jim T.'s a Boomer and still hitting up shows:

A buddy had an extra ticket to Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Saturday night in Chula Vista. What a great night - two old-school hard rock / heavy metal bands, and both Cooper and Rob Halford still have strong singing voices.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :