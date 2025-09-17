Brooke Burke, 54, Shows Off How She Keeps Her Abs Rock Hard, Malaysian Frog Legs & Mad Vols Fan Has Been Found

Frog legs, anyone?

Mike N. takes us to Penang, Malaysia where he's working, I assume. Which one are you picking for dinner?

I'm confused by the illustration. Do you pick up the frogs by the body and then use you hands to rip it apart to nibble on the legs?

Screencaps must have dozens of readers who have had frog legs in Malaysia. Tell me how you dig in.

Readers are concerned by how much of the Ryder Cup I'll actually be able to see with a media credential

— Chris A. was one of a few who wrote similar emails:

Congrats on getting credentials to the Ryder Cup! Very cool! The Ryder Cup is one of my bucket list events to attend along with the Masters, but I worry about how much I would be able to see on the ground.

It would be interesting to hear what percentage of time you spend between walking around to the various holes and watching the TV coverage from the media tent.

With matches going on everywhere, the temptation would be to camp out in the media tent and watch all the matches on TV, but do you really want to be cooped up behind a desk when it's happening right outside your door?

And how long are you on the clock before you can knock off and head for the merch tent? Lots of things to consider with your newfound privilege. Have fun!

Kinsey:

An old saying I came up with early in my career: ESPN shows you everything on the field, I show you everything off.

I'm not nearly as intrigued by the course action as I am by the fans and environment. I want to know if the Long Island fans will live up to the hype.

— Anonymous Masters Employee No. 1 gets it:

Are words and dirty looks between players being exchanged? Are the WAGs going at each other off camera? Are the Euros giving it back to the spectators as much as they are getting? We need to know!

Kinsey:

Just imagine if we get headlines out of the Ryder Cup wives and girlfriends. That would be my Super Bowl.

Remember that little nugget Mike Tirico dropped on us in the NFL opener about the league letting kickers to work in their balls this year and how their balls were expected to fly further?

It's happening.

Look at this stat The Athletic ran on Monday:

Teams have made five kicks longer than 55 yards in each of the first two weeks of this season. That figure ranks tied for second out of 431 weeks since 2000, per TruMedia. Only Week 4 of 2024 had more (six). That figure is in danger with two games on Monday night yet to play.

Kickers were already becoming more effective in recent seasons, but there were only two weeks last season in which kickers made five tries from longer than 55. We’ve already matched that before the end of Week 2.

Juiced footballs.

Tirico told us this shortly into the first game of the year. Now here we are with Brandon Aubrey — save the emails, yes, he has a big leg — with the potential to win a game with the Cowboys barely moving the ball after receiving a kickoff.

Are we going to see a 69-yarder win a game this year? It's not out of the question.

Why?

More and more NFL media Big Js are pointing out that kickers are allowed to work 60 footballs into game shape. They'll be able to practice with a ball and then use it as the ball they kick in a game. Aubrey will know how a football responds inside Jerry's World.

The results:

NFL kickers have made 10+ kicks from 56-plus through two weeks.

They've missed three.

Remember when I told you how the Bills have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL?

Based on these FanDuel odds, we're to believe that the oddsmakers don't believe the Bills can beat the Ravens twice — at home — in a season.

It will take an all-time historic collapse for the Bills to not have home-field advantage in January. The remaining teams on Buffalo's schedule have a .333 winning percentage and one of those teams is Cincinnati.

Remember, this is the last season for Ralph Wilson. Oddsmakers are telling us the Bills are going to lose their final game at the Ralph to the Ravens with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

If you're a Bills fan, can you even imagine what that dagger to the heart would feel like?

Do you guys even like having two Monday Night Football games?

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY says:

Monday Night Football. Simple idea - how about two games each week? 7 pm game will be a game on the right side of the country and the 10 pm game at a home game from a team on the left. Two games each Monday? Seems righteous to me.

Map shows two lines: one basically down the center but that leaves not many left side teams to choose from. So created an alternative line.

Kinsey:

I'd rather have a Friday night NFL game than an extra Monday night game. Unless you're a degenerate gambler who needs action, there aren't many compelling reasons for us Eastern time zone residents to stay up for Chargers-Raiders in Week 2 of the season.

Respecting Summer

— Dave in NE Ohio asks:

If summer is to be recognized through the autumnal equinox, is it OK to start before the summer solstice? (Starting a 100 day countdown for Xmas is insane, though, btw.)

Kinsey:

All rules about when you start celebrating summer are thrown right out the window. Summer starts the minute the shitty spring weather finally breaks. If that's May 1, great. For readers in Minnesota, they tell me it can be early June before their shitty spring ends.

Adjust accordingly.

As for autumn, it starts Monday. Mark your calendars.

— Beer Guy Neil checks in:

Hey Joe, checking in on holiday creep. It's not just the media elites. Even the local (if you can call a Toledo area code local in Cleveland) landscapers are getting in on the action. A great man once wrote... 'it's still summer you assholes'. Enough!!

Kinsey:

I'm torn on this subject. Readers will send me photos of these signs and I just keep thinking about how the landscapers and light companies are hustling and trying to build up their client lists early so they can get the scheduling down for the holiday season.

Disgusting? Absolutely.

Necessary to run a business? Yes.



Show Us Your Meat

— Brad S. shows off:

Did some amazing pork chops this evening. Doing the carnivore diet and needed variety! By the way, the one isn't a mini-tomahawk... I just needed to see if it tasted as amazing as it looked. It did! (The cook's prerogative!)



Lane's Garlic2 rub, by the way.

A ‘thank you’ for your help

— Drew C. emails:

I just wanted to thank everyone who chimed in with advice and suggestions on my 50th birthday trip to Louisville. You guys are the best. It sounds like I am going to need at least 3-4 trips total to experience everything. Thanks again.

########################

That is it for this final Wednesday of Summer 2025. Life is quickly moving along for all of us.

Let's go have a strong day of work and fire up the grills for dinner. How's that sound?

