Brock Purdy Lands Monster Bass On Tennessee Fishing Trip With Pro Angler

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback reeled in multiple personal-best bass while fishing in Tennessee with pro angler Carl Jocumsen.

As Brock Purdy gears up for his fifth NFL season, he spent part of his offseason doing something a lot of OutKick Outdoors readers can appreciate — chasing bass.

Purdy recently linked up with Bassmaster Elite Series champion Carl Jocumsen for what turned into an all-time fishing weekend, complete with monster catches, family time and (apparently) multiple personal bests.

Jocumsen summed it up perfectly in an Instagram post after the trip.

"Catchin Footballs with Brock Purdy 🎣🏈," Jocumsen wrote. "Past couple of days have been pretty special in a lot of ways, our family got to spend a few days with Brock and his family and having one of the most epic fishing sessions you can ask for.

"Can't thank Kevin VanDam and Luke Bryan enough for getting us the hook up on some amazing fishing. Faith, Family, fishing and finding our purpose it made for a special few days."

That's a pretty strong endorsement from one of the best anglers in the world. And it sounds like the QB did more than hold his own.

"Brock Purdy caught his PB [personal best] Bass three times on the same day! 🎣" Jocumsen wrote in another post. "So awesome seeing athletes from other sports have the same passion for fishing and the outdoors as we do! This was a day we won’t forget! Can’t wait for the next trip mate! 👊"

This isn't some random offseason photo op for Purdy.

The former Iowa State Cyclone has built a reputation as one of the more low-key, outdoorsy quarterbacks in the league.

Fishing, in particular, has become a go-to way for him to unwind, and it fits neatly into the broader lifestyle he's embraced since entering the NFL. You know — simple, grounded, far removed from the typical pro-athlete spotlight.

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Since 2024, Purdy has had a partnership with John Deere. He's leaned into promoting agriculture and rural communities, often speaking about the value of hard work, land stewardship and the people who keep the country running.

The 49ers begin voluntary workouts on April 20. Until then, you can probably find QB1 at the lake.

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