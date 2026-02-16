Britney Spears Spent Valentine's Weekend Making A Wild Dance Video, John Daly At Daytona & Guy Fieri's Cigar

If you haven't, bookmark these multiple ways to contact me

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

🗂️ Catch Up on Past Editions:

Missed a column? The Screencaps archive has you covered.

👉 Visit the archive

I came in from a long day detailing the cars and just happened to turn on the Daytona 500 with five laps to go

Talk about great timing. I turned on Fox just as they were finishing up a caution flag. No offense to my employer, but there was no chance I was sitting through that race when it was 53 and sunny in NW Ohio with little to no wind on February 15.

Was it a good race? I'll let you guys argue that one. It was a solid ending since the race officials let them race to the line. Thank you racing gods for no overtime.

After watching the Daytona ending, I turned it over to the golf and Morikawa was still standing in the fairway on the 18th. Nantz commented that Morikawa had been out there for 20 minutes. Huh? Then I saw why.

Speaking of Daytona, this is how you make a commercial in 2026. It's not complicated. Let the content speak for itself.

I put this on our mantle for the 500.

Screencaps on YouTube update: There's a new all-time most-watched video, and it's the one on the Olympian who cheated on his girlfriend and then told the world about it after winning a bronze medal.

There's a new all-time most-watched video, and it's the one on the Olympian who cheated on his girlfriend and then told the world about it after winning a bronze medal. For those who weren't around Saturday, the "Screencaps Recap" segment I do with Dan Dakich will now be featured on my account. If you want to watch it, get over there and WATCH, leave a comment, hit the thumbs up and SUBSCRIBE! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0Q02omCPr4

segment I do with Dan Dakich will now be featured on my account. If you want to watch it, get over there and WATCH, leave a comment, hit the thumbs up and In other Screencaps news, the Facebook account is FLYING. The account added 140 new followers since Friday. If you guys are enjoying the content, make sure you're liking, sharing, commenting. All of this adds up and takes these accounts to the next level.

In other weekend news, I got new glasses, and I'm worried they're Rachel Maddow glasses, and I'll be mistaken for a huge LIB

You'll see my new readers this week when I make new YouTube videos. It's all they had at Costco. Go get prescription readers from your eye doctor! Save the emails. Do you know how many things I have on my plate right now? Costco readers will have to do for now.

Ladies of the Olympics

— Travers in Tennessee writes:

Joe, I really think a poll of top ten hotties at Winter Olympics is in order.....

Kinsey:

I need you guys to give me your top three. I've tried to feature the entire Dutch speed skating team, but I can't remember names besides Jutta.

People continue to be amazed by my call that Wendy's was going to be a dead fast-food franchise

— Dawgs superman Sam L. writes:

Wendy's is dead

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/news/content/ar-AA1Wk4XA?ocid=sapphireappshare

Kinsey:

That's a link to a Friday news story that Wendy's will close "300 more locations." Remember, the company was already closing stores. By the time they're done in the first half of 2026, between 298 and 358 stores will be closed.

He has a point

Do Americans complain a little too much about how tough they have it? There's no doubt. This is why I like to say in this column that we need to remember how lucky we are to call this place home no matter how messed up it may seem.

The beer selection at a store in Pau, France

— Mike T. says:

Wine 2 to 1. They also had a 15 ft refrigerator section of Rose’ and white wines in line. The French love the Vino!

Kinsey:

Is that an Old El Paso Fajita DIY meal down there on the bottom-right? Are the French eating more and more like Americans these days? I just assumed the grocery stores in Europe didn't have the crap our stores have in them.

What did I think of these new sports?

— B.S. writes:

What are your thoughts on these new sports? Both were featured on the ESPN Ocho this weekend (there are probably more but I can’t waste a whole day on these). Reminds me of when ESPN first starting airing but those were more established sports like cricket and Australian Rules Football. These look like they started with a kegger in the Arkansas hills.

Tire Wrestling

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rlpaPf4q18&list=PL6NOpKFCUyLw4byytdNVN4KUeQY9XqGVD

Big Boy Soap Hockey

https://www.facebook.com/people/Big-Boy-Soap-Hockey-League/61572538452034/

Kinsey:

I had no idea it was an ESPN Ocho weekend. Honestly, the weather was so great for February that I spent very little time this weekend watching TV.

Kirk B. in Duluth, MN discovers Fazoli's

— Kirk B. got romantic this weekend:

Went away for the weekend with the missus down to Eau Claire WI we discovered this restaurant that was across the street from the hotel we stayed at pasta sit down fast food Italian restaurant my understanding is that Ohio is one of the states they are in incredible great Italian pasta dishes I had the baked spaghetti and was really good and the missus had the baked shrimp fettuccine alfredo it's a must stop if you have on nearby.

Kinsey:

This is why Kirk B. is starting to turn into a Screencaps legend. He's willing to say he enjoys fast-casual Americanized Italian food that the Italians absolutely despise.

Kirk, I had Fazolis in late October, or early November. I can't remember the exact weekend. That's where Screencaps Jr's cross country team ate the night before the state championship race.

I get it, Kirk B. Mrs. Screencaps would rather eat at Fazoli's than a five-star restaurant. I don't get it, but that's just how she is. Very simple with her food tastes.

#######################

That is it for this Monday morning with Twitter embeds down. It's 8:57 a.m. and they're now working. Don't yell at me.

Let's get this week rolling.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :