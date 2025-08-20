Britney Spears Looks Like She’s Hit Rock Bottom As She Talks About Baking Bread, Buy An Eagles Limo & MEAT!

Plus: When you were a kid, what was an indicator someone was wealthy?

Which day should we observe as 'National Screencaps Day'?

It's beyond time to make this happen, but I need your help.

This morning, while running my ChatGPT scripts to see what's going on in the world today, I noticed that it's World Mosquito Day, International Hawaiian Pizza Day and National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day.

It got me thinking — Why isn't there a National Screencaps Day?

What's stopping me (us)?

So I did the logical thing and asked GPT to make it happen by laying out a plan to make National Screencaps Day a reality, but the first hurdle is that we need a day on the calendar.

That's where you come into the equation.

I need advice on what makes the most sense for this historic day in American history. Do we make it right after Labor Day to celebrate when Screencaps began its historic run that now sits on over 1,000 straight days publishing this column?

Or should we make it a day to kick off summer? Do we make it a day in September to celebrate football, the final remaining days of summer and patio season?

Help me.

Also, if you're a politician who would like to issue a proclamation of ‘Screencaps Day’ in your state, let's talk.

— Dom Z. writes:

Loved reading about all the folks commenting on Screencaps...

As I have mentioned to you before, Screencaps is the digital, modern version of the golden days of early sports talk radio.

Thoughts and opinions from all kinds of people with cool nicknames or idenifiers. Basically in free-form. An occasional brag about grilling or BBQ and cool dude life stuff.

You guys have a good thing going! Keep it up.

When I think of what National Screencaps Day means, I think of things like our friends in Crosby, North Dakota who keep this country running and being great

— Grant in Crosby can keep this content coming because it's not just a sunset, it's the heartbeat of this country:

Everyone is probably tired of the sunset pictures, but here's the NW North Dakota harvest sunset.

What were some things you thought were indicators of wealth when you were a kid? This one is aimed more at the Gen Xers because the Boomers are going to come in & tell us all about cars with air conditioning

This question is floating around on my Facebook feed and got me thinking, mostly from my days landscaping in the very wealthy neighborhoods of Dayton, Ohio where I would see in-ground lawn sprinklers running early in the morning.

I remember the ivy growing on the sides of hills in Oakwood and Kettering. I remember the perfectly trimmed boxwoods, but I didn't know the shrubs were boxwoods until much later in my life because I didn't know what boxwoods were when I was 18.

I remember the sprinklers lobbing water to hit every single inch of turf at those houses is burned into my memory. The morning sun coming up and hitting those streams.

Meanwhile, my father would uproot yuccas along the railroad tracks to add to his garden which never had mulch. He went with gravel. The half-court basketball court was surrounded by gravel beds with yuccas.

That's something else I thought was for the elite — mulch.

I never had legit mulch at a house I lived in until getting married and buying a house.

MY Reds are closing in on guaranteeing they'll be .500 or better on September 1

What a feeling it is to wake up to the news that the Reds have reeled off two straight West Coast wins to get SEVEN games over .500 with 35 to play.

A Boomer has a suggestion for the Instagram ladies section of the column

— Howell in Missouri says:

Another Boomer (68) who is regular reader of Screencaps. Suggest you add a few "classic" beauties to your Stuff You Sent In section….start with Playmates of the Year in the 1970s, add a few Ginger, Mariannes and Linda Carters. Don’t forget the original cut-off jean girls like Barbi Benton and Catherine Bach. Give us old guys a wistful smile while eating our Cream of Wheat in the mornings. Just don’t show what they look like now!

Kinsey:

You just want vintage photos? Like Lillian Müller?

Travel Tip: Visit D.C. right now

— Jim Mac throws out some advice:

Love the column. Have been published twice on Screencaps. Just wanted to throw it out there that now would be a good time to visit Washington DC. With Trump cleaning up the streets and arresting criminals, these next three years might be the safest the city is ever going to be. Just throwing it out there as an idea. It is a beautiful and inspirational city in so many ways.

Pizza Huts that are still beautiful (#notsponsored)

— Joe S. writes:

My wife, son, and I are on vacation in South Haven, Michigan and came across an actual Pizza Hut in the wild. Here is a picture.

Kinsey:

While this isn't one of the Pizza Hut Classics — there are six in Michigan — it's a Hut that hasn't been mutilated and turned into a weed dispensary. That's a win for humanity.

I have a marketing meeting today where I will make sure to tell the team how much you're loving life without the ‘Read More’ button

— ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston is the latest longtime reader to notice the change:

THANK YOU to Outkick for getting rid of that button. I still have to be careful not to scroll too fast on my phone because the page will randomly reload, but getting rid of the useless read more button is a good start.

#####################

And that is a wrap on yet another fun edition. Like always, I cannot believe I'm paid to do this job. I'm forever grateful for this career that pays me to do things like ask you guys what day we should celebrate National Screencaps Day.

I'm literally living the American Dream.

Now let's get out there and get after it. Let's live life. Enjoy it. Work hard. Golf our asses off because we're retired, etc.

Have a great day.

