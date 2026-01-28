Passenger Plane Suffers Near Disaster In Terrifying Viral Video: WATCH

A plane losing its landing gear is not something anyone ever wants to see.

A plane losing its landing gear is a great way to experience some serious discomfort in your stomach.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I'm one of the rare humans who actually enjoys flying. Does that make me insane in the year 2026? Probably.

Most people despise flying. The airport experience in America is a joke, but that's a minor concern compared to what can happen in the air.

What's at the top of the list? Not having a full set of landing gear.

That's not good!

British Airways plane's landing gear falls off after takeoff.

A British Airways plane taking off Monday at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas lost part of its rear landing gear on takeoff, and it was all captured on video.

Of all the things you never want to see, losing landing gear is right at the top of my list. Absolutely terrifying.

You can watch the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fortunately, the plane was able to make it to London and land without a disaster unfolding, according to a statement from Harry Reid International Airport (via KTNV).

The statement reads as follows:

"Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is aware of an incident involving a British Airways aircraft that departed LAS last night and continued on to London, where it landed safely without further incident. The tire was retrieved from the LAS airfield. There were no reported injuries or damage to airport property. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. Please contact British Airways for additional details regarding the aircraft."

While we're on the topic of the Las Vegas airport, I can say with complete confidence I've never seen a place full of so much happiness and so much depression at the same time.

People arriving have the look of pure joy knowing endless opportunities await in Sin City. The people leaving look broken down, tired and defeated. It's the highest of the highs and the lowest of lows.

I wouldn't have it any other way a huge fan of Las Vegas.

What do you think of the plane video and Las Vegas in general? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.