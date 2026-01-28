Passenger Plane Suffers Near Disaster In Terrifying Viral Video: WATCH

A plane losing its landing gear is not something anyone ever wants to see.

PublishedUpdated

A plane losing its landing gear is a great way to experience some serious discomfort in your stomach.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I'm one of the rare humans who actually enjoys flying. Does that make me insane in the year 2026? Probably.

Most people despise flying. The airport experience in America is a joke, but that's a minor concern compared to what can happen in the air.

What's at the top of the list? Not having a full set of landing gear.

That's not good!

Airplane loses landing gear on takeoff in Las Vegas. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

An airplane leaving Las Vegas experienced a scary moment on takeoff. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

British Airways plane's landing gear falls off after takeoff.

A British Airways plane taking off Monday at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas lost part of its rear landing gear on takeoff, and it was all captured on video.

Of all the things you never want to see, losing landing gear is right at the top of my list. Absolutely terrifying.

You can watch the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fortunately, the plane was able to make it to London and land without a disaster unfolding, according to a statement from Harry Reid International Airport (via KTNV).

The statement reads as follows:

"Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is aware of an incident involving a British Airways aircraft that departed LAS last night and continued on to London, where it landed safely without further incident. The tire was retrieved from the LAS airfield. There were no reported injuries or damage to airport property. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. Please contact British Airways for additional details regarding the aircraft."

A plane leaving Las Vegas lost some of its rear landing gear on takeoff. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

While we're on the topic of the Las Vegas airport, I can say with complete confidence I've never seen a place full of so much happiness and so much depression at the same time.

People arriving have the look of pure joy knowing endless opportunities await in Sin City. The people leaving look broken down, tired and defeated. It's the highest of the highs and the lowest of lows.

I wouldn't have it any other way a huge fan of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas (Credit: David Hookstead)

A look at the Las Vegas strip hotels at night from an elevated view. (Credit: David Hookstead)

What do you think of the plane video and Las Vegas in general? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.