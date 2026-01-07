Bride Needs New Friends & Family After They Allowed Wedding To Continue Despite Cringe-Inducing Groom Entrance

This has to be one of the most awkward groom entrances to ever take place in the history of weddings. First of all, what are you royalty? The groom doesn’t get an entrance set to his own music.

But if you're going to insist on making the wedding about yourself, you can’t plan an entrance that requires a level of skill you don’t possess. This guy can’t dance, and he's not smooth at all.

This isn’t the groom's fault though. The blame here falls on the bride. She has to put her foot down. This is her day and if she didn’t want a groom's entrance with music there wouldn't have been one.

She gave the go ahead, but she's not the only one that deserves some blame. Had he been able to pull it off, there wouldn’t be an issue. He fell well short of pulling it off.

It's the sort of performance that leaves you with one option. You have to pull the plug on the entire wedding. There's no recovering from it.

The Bride's Friends and Family Failed Her

The bride needs new friends and family after they sat there and watched this performance and allowed the wedding to go on as planned. You can’t even have her walk down the aisle after this.

This is a person you claim to love. You don’t wait until their "are there any objections" part of the ceremony. I understand the shock of witnessing this level of cringe firsthand, but that's no excuse.

You have to pull yourself together and send a message. This entrance to Lil Wayne's verse on Drake's "I'm Goin In" is too far. If the music was playing, and he walked in normally, you could let it slide.

That's not what happened. What happened should have been enough to send everyone home and let them try to come to terms with what they had seen.

Where is this woman's father, and how was he not informed of what took place before he walked his daughter down the aisle? The fact that the groom thought he pulled it off would keep me up at night if my daughter married him.