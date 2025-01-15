Country Star's Ex-Girlfriend Rocks Internet With Swimsuit Shoot: VIDEO

Brianna Chickenfry's revenge tour has hit DEFCON 1.

Just earlier today, I wrote about how country star Zach Bryan and Chickenfry have chosen different paths since their ugly breakup.

He's dropping new music, and she's out there letting the world know that she's going to be just fine. Little did I know she was about to hit the red button and order a nuclear strike.

Brianna Chickenfry will appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Well, Chickenfry went full decapitation strike with her revenge tour. How so? Pretty simple:

She scored a spot in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SI Swimsuit released a video of Chickenfry's shoot, and something tells me this one might have people talking on the internet for a long time.

SI Swimsuit shared a second post with the following caption:

Brianna LaPaglia is determined to make 2025 her year. The 25-year-old content creator, who is best known for her raw, uncut podcasts through the Barstool Sports network, PlanBri Uncut and BFFs, went through an incredibly public breakup last fall. Notably, LaPaglia was offered $12 million and an apartment in New York by her ex, in exchange for her silence regarding anything that happened during their time together. She refused to accept it, and instead began to speak up about the relationship, which she says was controlling and emotionally abusive. Since then, she’s been rebuilding, and has not shied away from sharing her experience in the hopes of helping others. "This [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover] is like a success thing for me in my personal journey of just getting back to who I was and who I am."

And with that, the war between the two might be over. I enjoy Zach Bryan's music as much as the next person, but dropping unreleased teases isn't going to move the needle like this.

Not even close. SI Swimsuit is the top of the mountain of the industry, and despite it doing some woke garbage over the years, it looks like it's getting back to its old ways.

Bringing Chickenfry into the fold is a smart move. Have to cash in on whatever people are talking about.

Props to her for bouncing back in style. You can either get up in your feelings or get back on a roll. Chickenfry clearly chose the latter.