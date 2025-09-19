Country Music Legend Killed In Tragic Plane Crash

Legendary country music songwriter Brett James was killed in a tragic plane crash.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced James' death late Thursday night on Instagram. He was killed in a plane crash the same day, according to WTVF.

Details surrounding the situation remain limited, but the New York Post reported that three people were aboard a single-engine Cirrus SR22T that crashed in Franklin, North Carolina after leaving Nashville. Nobody on the plane survived, but as of publication, only James has been identified. The reason for the crash isn't known at this time.

The iconic songwriter was just 57-years-old.

Brett James was a force to be reckoned with in the country music world. His writing skills were among the best out there, and he was the man behind some incredible hits.

James wrote a staggering 27 number one hits during his life, according to the New York Post.

Some of his biggest hits include Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel" and "Cowboy Casanova," Kenny Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down," Brantley Gilbert's "Bottoms Up" and Rodney Atkins' "It's America." He was officially inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

Tributes started pouring in on X early on Friday morning as news of James' passing started to circulate.

Brett James left an incredible mark on the country music world, and he's gone far too soon. It's beyond tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. Check back to OutKick for any updates that we might have, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.