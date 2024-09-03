Wild Breakup Stories Go Viral On Reddit, Prove Some People Are Awful

An incredible Reddit thread about failed relationships is catching fire.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a bit of a Reddit nerd. I love diving down deep rabbit holes and you never know what you're going to find.

Sometimes, you find yourself learning some cool stuff about history. Other times, you find the most out of pocket stuff imaginable.

The latter is what leads us to the latest viral thread.

Reddit thread about relationships goes viral.

I knew I was in for some crazy stories as soon as I saw a thread titled, "People who broke up with their long-term highschool sweet heart because you wanted to experience other sexual partners, was it worth it? What are your regrets?"

Sign me up, folks.

That's an instant click, and the stories didn't disappoint at all. There was certainly a range of stories. Some wholesome and others downright awful.

Check out some of the best below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

The sex with other people wasn’t worth it, but finding someone who I was way more compatible with was.

I broke with her because I wanted to try new partners. Ended up missing her everyday ever since. It's safe to say she dodged a bullet.

At least you did her the favor of breaking up with her BEFORE you tried new partners.

My regret? Not staying with her. However, I got lucky nearly 20 years later as we reconnected 1000 miles from where we started and have been together for over 20 years. I lost so much because of that earlier decision, but I am lucky to be with her now.

She dumped me after taking a trip to Europe and signing up for college. Thought I’d never do anything with my life and she was very, very wrong. How I wish I could be there for that young 17 year old me and let him know it’d turn out fine.

Absolutely worth it. We were together through high school and college because we were two scared teenagers from toxic homes trying to find our way together in a confusing world. We wanted different things out of life. I’m glad we both grew up, found different things and found partners more suited to us. We’re still good friends.

She broke up with me. I fought to get her back, but I wish I didn’t. I was never enough for her.

I didn’t break up, my parents made me break up. For two more years we secretly still hooked up when I went to college and he didn’t. Our friend group drifted away from me. I met someone. He met someone. They’re still married. I’m twice divorced. The "what ifs" abound here some 27 years later. It’s so nice to see him occasionally on someone’s fb- he’s doing so well with his gorgeous family. The resentment I have for my parents is deep. They’re very old and very on deaths doorstep. It breaks my heart to say it, but because of this and many other poor parenting choices, I am indifferent to their upcoming future. Given all of that, I’d say it may be a mistake to "take a break to explore others". You never know what will influence either of you further away when you do that.

Not at all. I regret not being there for milestones and accomplishments. Missed opportunities to travel together and experience that youthful energy after college. Memories missed I guess. We got in touch and rekindled things after 10 long years apart and it’s been an unbelievable experience. I’m such an idiot for messing it up the first time lol she’s the best. Just being here and talking about it is surreal. Life is pretty wild.

We broke up because my partner wanted to experience other sexual partners, kept it secret. So yes, it was worth it for me, I lost a fake lover who cheated every chance they could.

My friend left her long term after bring together years he was a good man husband and partner spoiled her she had everything. She thought she had missed out so left him with the kids moved into a bedsit type room. Could not find a job she hadn't worked ever he had always looked after her she didn't even know how to turn on the washing machine she had cleaners with him. She got herself on all the dating apps not a swipe other than old old men wanting a hook up. After a year of trying she rings ex and he's already happy with a new woman much younger and she spoils him she won't have cleaners as she likes to clean and cook him meals daily pampers him in every way encourages him he's had a promotion. She's now miserable she thought he would wait around for her and is fuming he moved on the grass is not always greener she is lonely and skint blew through all her money fast living like she used too.

I’m glad he dumped me. We reconnected years later though only to find we are sorely incompatible. He didn’t take the rejection too well the second time on his part.

There are plenty of fish in the sea, and you should swim towards fish that swim towards you. Not ones that swim away.

Not necessarily long term but I broke up with my high school girlfriend because my gut kept telling me to for months, I felt uneasy every time I was with her. Turns out it's because she was drop dead gorgeous and incredibly smart. She went on to be a doctor. I'm doing well myself but she would have made a great wife.

Speaking for my ex, no. She wanted to date others. Not much I could do but follow suit. We each married others. We see each other occasionally when I go back to my home town. Kind of funny, I will greet her, she doesn’t really speak to me, like holding a grudge. I think I turned out better than she expected.

It was totally worth it. I hate to think about my life if I had stayed with her. It would be terrible.

It wasn't to try different sexual partners, we both regret it. We both ended up thinking this was some sort of Hollywood romance, and if it was meant to be, it will be. Life isn't like that, things don't spontaneously happen because 'they are meant to'. When I did eventually bring it up, we both felt exactly the same way. But we were both in other relationships, with kids, our time had long gone. Accepting it is over is one thing, turning your emotions off is another. And if I'm brutally honest with myself, I've never been very good at either.

Not worth it nothing but regrets

Moral of this thread:

Some people are absolutely awful.

The stories above are just a snapshot of the full thread. There are many stories far too inappropriate to include here, but the amount of cheating in the thread was downright troubling.

If you read that thread and didn't know how the real world worked, you'd think everyone and their mother is cheating. For the sake of humanity, I sincerely hope that's not the case.

Here's some good advice for everyone out there. Find someone who supports you, makes you a better person, challenges you and is someone you can trust. The world is a huge place, don't settle and everything will be just fine. Whatever you do, don't behave in a fashion that's going to get you on the Reddit thread above. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.