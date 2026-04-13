Breaking Up Is Hard, Especially When Your Ex Calls The Airline Before Your Flight & Claims You Have A Bomb

Ending a relationship is never easy. A breakup that follows an argument isn’t ideal for some. They'd much rather have the romance run its course and end things on good terms.

But the reality is that it doesn’t always work out that way in the real world. Sometimes an out-of-state visit to your girlfriend's home ends with the police getting involved.

This isn’t what most of us want. I say most because there are some out there who can't have their boyfriend walk out of their life without something to remember them by.

Police with the Roswell Police Department allege that a 47-year-old New Mexico woman by the name of Brooke Ayers is one of them. She, according to police, falsely claimed her ex was bringing a bomb on a plane.

They say she called American Airlines on the morning of Wednesday, April 8, and claimed "her ex-boyfriend was going to take a bomb onto an airplane at the Roswell Air Center."

Her ex, a 34-year-old from Indiana, was flying back home later that day. The two had gotten into an argument the night before and had ended their relationship, reports FOX 10.

Ex-Boyfriend Detained and Searched After Call About Bomb

Ayers' ex-boyfriend was detained by police at the Roswell Air Center when he arrived in his rental. He was questioned and had his possessions as well as the vehicle searched.

While all that was taking place, police were also paying Ayers a visit at her Roswell home. When they arrived, police say she allegedly threatened to get a knife and use it on an officer.

Naturally, she was placed in handcuffs in order to transport her to the police department for further questioning. According to police, as she was being handcuffed she "dug her nails into the arm of one of the officers."

Eventually, the ex-boyfriend was released after it was confirmed that he didn’t have any explosives. He was determined to be the victim of a false claim after a breakup that couldn’t simply end with a quiet flight home.

Ayers, who it should be noted was all smiles in her mugshot, has been charged with making a bomb scare, aggravated assault on a peace officer, battery upon a peace officer, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.