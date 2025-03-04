Brazilian Pop Star Anitta Showers Naked With Director In Upcoming Netflix Documentary

There's one thing you won’t be able to claim about an upcoming Netflix documentary about the singer Anitta and that's that the director of the doc and the Brazilian pop star didn’t work closely together on it. They absolutely did.

They worked so closely together, they got naked and hopped in the shower together. Some would say that crosses a line and is a little too close, but I don't judge another person's documentary film-making process.

I'm a "do what is necessary to get the job done" kind of guy. If it requires taking a shower together in order to tell the story correctly, I say by all means go for it. You don’t be the one to stand in the way of an artist as he works.

The artist in this instance is Pedro Cantelmo, a director and childhood friend of the singer. Anitta, whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, wanted someone who knew her before she was famous.

Someone who would capture both her on-stage persona of Anitta and the other side of her when she's just Larissa. And, if necessary, be willing to hop in the shower with her. Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta is her second documentary after all.

You have to go all in to tell this aspect of the pop singer properly. Cantelmo did all of that. According to Decider, there was another reason Anitta wanted him to work on the documentary. He had a crush on her as a kid.

Anitta wasn’t going to let anyone tell her story with this doc, she needed someone she could hop in the shower with

Who better to tell the story and go that extra mile? The showering scene takes place, reports Decider, when she tells the director to take off his clothes and get in the hotel shower so that she can wash him.

She first invites him into bed, to which he responds, "Yes, I’m taking a shower, and then I’ll sleep."

Anitta says, "Then I’ll wash you… I’ll wash you, so you won’t smell like - what is it? Come here. See, just a little to get rid of this gross cigarette smell."

Cantelmo then sets up a camera and the two of them get into the shower together naked. That's documentary film-making at the highest level.

It's also storytelling, it's magic, and making sure that the shower scene gets out there before the doc drops is the perfect way to tease it. The doc will arrive on Netflix on March 6.