Brazilian Butt Lifts In Turkey Aren’t All They're Cracked Up To Be, Content Creator Confirms

If you were thinking that heading out to Turkey for that Brazilian Butt Lift of your dreams was a good idea, think again. The procedure's price tag might be cheaper, but the overall cost isn’t worth it.

Don’t take my word for it, my booty is all natural and hasn’t had any sort of lifting performed on it, Brazilian or otherwise. Listen to influencer and OnlyFans content creator Kayla Jade.

She's had the BBL in Turkey and can tell you it's not worth it. She first mentioned it on her podcast Storytime with Kayla Jade and says she's "always struggled with body image issues."

Jade, 30, told news.com.au, "I didn’t have a lot of money at the time, and I had heard so many people were going to get surgeries in Turkey — and that they were really good at what they did. I was hearing so many good things, so I thought it would be perfect."

She got to work finding a clinic with good reviews, then set everything up for her perfect BBL. The excitement ended almost immediately after she landed in Turkey.

The clinic's communication fell off after her arrival and she had a hard time locating the doctor. When she did, he told her that she "likely wouldn’t get the results I wanted."

Kayla Jade ignored the red flags about Brazilian Butt Lifts in Turkey so you don’t have to

Naturally, Jade, who had her heart set on a booty worthy of Brazil, ignored the red flags. How bad could it be? How about "everyone's worst nightmare" bad?

She felt everything on the operating table despite being "paralyzed" from the anesthetic. After the procedure she was in a lot of pain and even vomited blood.

The recovery was awful and, ultimately, the clinic having her on her back immediately following the procedure affected her results. A year later it was time for a revision procedure in Australia.

"They’d taken literal chunks out of my back, so he went and smoothed everything over," Jade said. "The BBL didn’t last because the fat wasn’t taken care of when it was taken out of my body."

The OnlyFans model is sharing her story, so others don’t make the same mistake by opting for a cheaper BBL. She warned that some never come home chasing the booty of their dreams in Turkey.

"I am glad that I got out, and raising awareness — especially for young women that are in the mindset that I had and feel like they need something to make them feel happy, going and having these life-altering things happen to them," she said.

A content creator who really cares. It's refreshing to see, isn’t it? She wants to save others from a nightmare BBL. Thankfully, this story has a happy ending and, in the end, her cheap Brazilian Butt Lift in Turkey didn’t destroy her.