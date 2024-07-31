Is This The Clearest UFO Video Ever Filmed Or A Hoax?

Has the internet found the clearest video of a UFO ever filmed or is something else going on?



As OutKick readers know, I'm a bit of a fanatic when it comes to UFOs. We regularly cover wild UFO videos, including a recent one about a fireball.



If you want to grab my attention, sparking up a conversation about UFOs is a great way to do it. However, we also have to exercise caution when it comes to what we believe.



That leads me to a wild video out of Brazil.

Is UFO footage out of Brazil real?

A video is going viral on YouTube that allegedly shows a UFO over Curitiba, Brazil, and the video's caption reads as follows (via Google Translate):



"I NEVER BELIEVED IN A UFO UNTIL LAST SUNDAY 21\07\2024. WHEN I FILMED THIS UNIDENTIFIED OBJECT AT FIRST I THOUGHT IT WAS A DRONE, BUT IT HAD NO SPELLS. THEN I THOUGHT IT WAS A BALLOON BUT THE TRAJECTORY WAS IN A STRAIGHT LINE AND SOMETHING SIMILAR TO A ‘LANDING GEAR’ APPEARED."



Do I have your attention now? Take a look at the video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Does it look real? It does, and that's part of the problem. It's almost too good to be true. A good lesson in life is that if something perfectly fits a predetermined narrative, then it's probably not fully accurate.



It almost looks exactly like a UFO out of popular movies and TV shows. What are the odds aliens are here and they just by pure chance modeled their crafts the same way Hollywood imagined they would? Seems unlikely.



The person who posted the video ruled out that it was a drone captured on video. Why are we ruling that out? We don't know it's not a drone. In fact, I'd feel way more comfortable guessing it's a drone than an alien craft.



There's also another option that can't be ruled out. How do we know the video isn't entirely CGI generated? With AI getting more and more advanced, you have to keep your head on swivel when it comes to what's real and what's not.

Do you think it's real or fake? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.