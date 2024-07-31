Giant Fireball Spotted Over San Diego: VIDEO

A massive fireball was spotted over San Diego, and the footage is pretty wild.

NBC 7 San Diego shared footage captured by a local woman that clearly shows the huge fireball ripping through the sky at an incredible speed last Thursday.

A total of 34 reports came in about the fireball, according to UPI. It was also seen in New Mexico, Texas and Mexico.

To make matters even more interesting, it hasn't been identified as of publication. You can watch the fascinating footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fireball spotted over San Diego.

Obviously, the biggest question is what was filmed roaring through the sky like it was straight out of an alien invasion movie. We simply do not know right now.

Rebecca Woods, the woman who shot the video, thought it was maybe a Starlink launch before walking back that idea.

"Our camera is facing south and the object flew from west to east. I first thought it might be a Starlink launch because this is the exact trajectory I’ve seen in previous launches but there was nothing scheduled," Woods told NBC 7.

The outlet noted the object looks "very different" from a Starlink launch. Could it be space junk? That's what San Diego State professor Eric Sandquist thinks.

"The object appears to be the same one in this news story from Mexico. It is believed to be a Japanese booster rocket from a launch in 2010. There is a link on the page to a prediction that the rocket would de-orbit at about the time observed," he told NBC 7.

Is his theory possible? I'm sure it is, but I'm also sure there are plenty who will use this video to fuel further UFO theories. Americans are obsessed with UFOs and anything that's part of the paranormal/unexplainable world.

Will this video spark further chatter and discussions about UFOs? We definitely can't rule it out!

Have a theory on what it was? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.