Brandi Glanville Burns Off Her Face With Nair In A Shocking TikTok Video

Reality star Brandi Glanville says she has a facial parasite crawling around that she named Caroline.

Ladies, don't go following Brandi Glanville's beauty advice.

The crazy ex "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and Big Brother reality star is a top-15 Google Trend this morning after fans realized the nutjob apparently burned half of her face by applying Nair.

What's Nair?

It's a hair-removal product that, according to 52-year-old Brandi, she used to kill a facial parasite she named "Caroline" that has been plaguing her since 2024.

"I know I look attractive," she joked to her friends in a TikTok video that is all the rage this week on the social platform. "Good news, you don't have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore."

Ladies, DO NOT TAKE YOUR BEAUTY ADVICE FROM BRANDI. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, DON'T GO BURNING YOUR FACE LIKE THIS MANIAC.

How did we get here with Brandi?

"It pisses the Caroline, the whoever is living in my face, off," she says while pointing to parts of her face where she believes "Caroline" is living.

"She moved up here (points to her forehead) when I did the Nair."

So it was a success in Brandi's eyes? Not exactly.

"Nair is the fountain of youth. I figured it out," the Real Housewives legend noted. "But I overdid it."

Ladies, don't stick Nair on your face. The OutKick Culture Department would never give out such irresponsible advice.

How did Brandi Glanville fans react to her burning off her face with Nair?

The women who don't have parasites (allegedly) swimming around in their faces believe Brandi needs to seek help.

"If this isn’t screaming for HELP, I don’t know what is…" a Brandi supporter wrote. "Who is checking on this women?" another asked.

Brandi has been silent since the Nair face-burning incident.

Is she OK? Is she seeking mental health advice? Did the facial parasite, Caroline, attack Brandi after the brutal Nair application.

The OutKick Culture Department will be all over this one.