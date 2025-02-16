Delta Force Vet Sums Up Complexity Of War With Profound Question: WATCH

Delta Force veteran Brad Thomas needed just one question to put the complexity of war into perspective.

Brad deployed to Somalia in his 20s as a member of the Army Rangers, and fought in the infamous Battle of Mogadishu (known in common culture as Black Hawk Down). He later served as a Tier One operator in The Unit and founded the popular rock band Silence & Light. You can learn more about the band here.

Brad joined me on American Joyride to discuss his military career, and we found ourselves in a fascinating conversation on one topic:

Ambiguity in war when it comes to engaging targets.

In years of interviewing veterans, Brad asked one of the simplest and most difficult questions that I've ever been asked. His question and my answer are definitely worth listening to.

You can watch the exchange in the video below (make sure to follow me on Instagram for more pro-America content) and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did I have the correct answer? Did I not? I want to hear from you at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to follow at all the socials below.

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts