Double Murderer On Death Row Executed With Incredibly Rare Method

Brad Sigmon of South Carolina reportedly admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend's parents with a baseball bat in 2001 and was given the death sentence in 2002. After being on death row for more than two decades, he was executed on Friday and chose to be killed in a very uncommon way.

Sigmon, 67, opted against lethal injection and instead chose to be executed by firing squad. In doing so, he became the first person to die by firing squad in the United States since 2010 and only the fourth overall since the death penalty resumed in the country. Sigmon was the first person killed by firing squad in South Carolina history.

As the Associated Press described it, Sigmon was taken into the death chamber at 6:00 PM on Friday, strapped into a chair, and had a target placed over his heart.

AP's Jeffrey Collins, who witnessed the execution, explained that a hood was placed over Sigmon's head after his lawyer read his final statement before an employee opened a black pull shade that shielded three prison system volunteer shooters.

Two minutes elapsed between that moment, and then, without a countdown, the shooters fired their rifles.

"The white target with the red bullseye that had been on his chest, standing out against his black prison jumpsuit, disappeared instantly as Sigmon's whole body flinched," Collins wrote.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to delay Sigmon’s execution, according to Fox Carolina. Governor Henry McMaster also denied clemency for Sigmon.

Some protestors gathered outside of the South Carolina Department of Corrections to oppose the death penalty.

According to the outlet, Sigmon had been in a relationship with Rebecca Barbare for about three years. They lived together, but after calling things off in early 2001, she moved in with her parents, William and Gladys Larke. Sigmon became more obsessed with Rebecca, reportedly stalked her, and on April 27, 2001, he entered the Larke's home and beat both of them to death with a baseball bat.