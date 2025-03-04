Bozo Joy Behar Gets Schooled By Stephen A. Smith On Trump Mandate

Once again, Joy Behar proved she's one of the dumbest people on television.

Don't take my word for it. Listen to how Stephen A. Smith, who has been called a possible Democratic candidate for President in 2028, addresses Behar's claim that Donald Trump didn't earn a mandate with his 2024 White House victory.

"He's been going around with his cronies touting his so-called landslide and blowout win," Blowhard Behar began. "But he won the popular vote by 1.5%, one of the smallest ever. And he won the general election by less than 50%, so what kind of mandate is this really?

To his credit, Screamin' A. knows that this is the perfect chance to stuff Behar in a locker. He's been expertly toeing the line between saying the right things for MAGA and massaging the Libs when needed.

"He won every swing state. He increased in terms of his voter turnout in his favor from the standpoint of Blacks, Latinos and young voters. 89% of the counties shifted to the right. That’s a mandate!" Screamin' A. fired back.

Not satisfied with that answer, The View then trotted out Joe Biden's DEI press office hire Karine Jean-Pierre to say Screamin' A. is wrong.

"On Donald Trump and his administration having a mandate and we have to be super mindful and careful of this because he does not have a mandate," Karine replied.

"If you look at the numbers, just look at the facts, he won with the smallest margin of the popular vote since the 19th Century. He's on the way in his first 100 days to be the most unpopular president in their first 100 days."

Keep telling yourself that, girlfriend.

Let's stop and think about this nonsense KJP is pushing. Trump's approval rating, as CNN's Scott Jennings pointed out this week, is higher than any Congressional Democrat right now.

This is a tough look for KJP and the purple-haired Libs who continue to pressure their Congressional reps to keep men in women's sports.