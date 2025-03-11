Book Alleges Former Facebook Exec Spent $13k On Lingerie For Herself & An Assistant During Trip To Europe

Draw up the bubble bath, grab a glass of wine and prepare to have yourself an evening if you're planning to grab a book by former Facebook employee Sara Wynn-Williams. She spent six years at the giant social media company and evidently has some stories to tell.

In the book, Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism, she alleges, according to the NY Post, that former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg once spent $13,000 on lingerie during a trip to Europe.

Wow, $13,000 on lingerie? How in the world do you do that? Well, the lingerie, according to Wynn-Williams, was for the executive and the young female assistant, then 26.

That's not all the fun that she alleges took place on the European trip. She also claims that Sandberg and the assistant took turns sleeping in each other's laps while stroking each other's hair.

That, compared to spending thousands on lingerie, seems like pretty normal operating procedure for a trip through Europe. How else are you supposed to spend long drives? The allegations don't stop there.

Former Facebook employee didn’t stop at $13,000 lingerie trips in Europe

There are also claims, among others involving another executive, that Sandberg became upset with Wynn-Williams when she refused her offer to join her in "the only bed on the plane" on the private jet flight home.

Meta has some thoughts about the allegations. It also has some things to say about the former Facebook employee behind the claims in the book.

"This is a mix of out-of-date and previously reported claims about the company and false accusations about our executives," a Meta spokesperson told The Post.

"Eight years ago, Sarah Wynn-Williams was fired for poor performance and toxic behavior, and an investigation at the time determined she made misleading and unfounded allegations of harassment."

The spokesperson went on to say that Wynn-Williams "has been paid by anti-Facebook activists."

For what it's worth, that shouldn’t ruin your bubble bath. Whether the claims are true or not, you have to admit they're pretty entertaining.

If you're not interested in the idea of alleged $13,000 lingerie shopping trips in Europe, then you might want to check your pulse. That's entertainment.