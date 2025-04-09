'Boob God' Settles Legal Matters With Real Housewives Ex, Can Presumably Focus On What He Does Best

Miami-based plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein, aka the "Boob God" and his The Real Housewives of Miami star ex-wife Lisa Hochstein have finally settled some legal matters.

There was a defamation lawsuit filed by Lenny in late 2023 against Lisa that the two recently decided to put behind them. It all stemmed from apparent claims of physical abuse by the reality TV star.

The plastic surgeon has agreed to drop the lawsuit, and they will both be paying their own legal fees. In a joint statement, they denied there ever being any physical abuse between the two of them.

"We acknowledge that the end of our marriage was a painful and highly public experience. Images posted on social media at the time led to speculation and insinuations by the media that do not reflect what occurred," they told the Daily Mail in a statement.

"We can jointly confirm that there was never any physical harm caused by Dr. Leonard Hochstein or Lisa Hochstein, and the media's insinuations from any photos or posts are not true. We are both excited to close this chapter, and move on and be great co-parents for our kids."

Dr. Lenny Hochstein, aka the Boob God, can focus his energy elsewhere

Lenny and Lisa finalized their divorce in November 2024 and in December, the "Boob God" popped the question - for the second time - to Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, who he's reportedly been dating since 2022.

With his marriage and now this lawsuit behind him, the doctor can presumably focus even more of his energy on his model fiancée and what he does best, performing his duties as "the top plastic surgeon in the country."

His website details his accomplishments: "Dr. Hochstein has performed over 27,000 breast augmentations, revisions, lifts, and reductions throughout his career. The wealth of experience he has accumulated and the dedication to his craft have led Dr. Hochstein to be recognized as the top plastic surgeon in the country and called the "Boob God™" in the world of plastic surgery. He is a celebrity plastic surgeon who also offers non-surgical medspa treatments so you can address any and all of your aesthetic needs in one place."

Put another one in the win column for the doctor. He doesn’t need to be distracted by a long-drawn-out court battle. Let him do what he does best and that's help the stars out with all their boob-related needs.