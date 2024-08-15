Airline Pilots Capture UFO On Video: WATCH

A fascinating video appears to show a UFO flying near a commercial plane.

UFOs and alleged sightings of UAPs are an incredibly popular topic with people on the internet these days. Not only is it a popular topic, but interest seems to be growing by the day.

It seems like there's a never-ending stream of new videos, sightings and stories for the internet to consume. That now includes a pretty wild one going viral.

Pilots spot UFO

Pilot captain Ruud Van Pangemanan was leaving Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when he spotted something about 30 minutes into the flight:

A bright ball off to his right. Both pilots in the cockpit of the Boeing 747-400 were clearly puzzled by what they were looking at with one clearly stating it was a UFO.

You can watch the footage below starting around 20:30, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Obviously, it's hard to tell what that light was given the fact it could have easily been 25 miles or more away. What we do know is that it likely wasn't a plane.

A plane in the sky, no matter its size, doesn't look like a giant ball of light. Anyone who has seen one at night knows that's true.

The shock of the pilots also adds to the intrigue of the situation. They were fired up after seeing it, and neither wrote it off as insignificant.

Do you have a solid theory on what UFOs are? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.