Powerhouse Football Coach Stuns Fans With Unexpected Retirement, Goes Nuclear On Way Out The Door: WATCH

Montana football coach Bobby Hauck is hanging up his whistle and has plenty of thoughts to share about why he's retiring.

Hauck is one of the best coaches in the sport, and he's played a major role in making sure the Grizzlies maintained an elite status in the FCS world.

He never won a national title, but he did keep his program at an incredibly high level. Hauck won 151 games in 15 seasons with the team, and missed the playoffs only twice.

Now, he's done coaching after shocking fans with his retirement announcement on Wednesday, and he made it clear why he's done.

Montana coach Bobby Hauck rips state of college football after retiring.

Hauck held a press conference to address his unexpected decision to retire long after the season ended.

The highly-successful coach didn't hold back at all. The NIL-fueled carnage and transfer portal landscape has simply become unbearable.

Hauck said the following, in part, when asked what finally pushed him to the breaking point:

"The dealing with agents and the transient nature of this, and the lack of forward-thinking by young people. Which it's never really been a strong suit for young people for centuries, but now, when they’ve got adults pushing them and pulling them in different directions, I just kind of got tired of all that. The dealing with agents and the transient nature of it. So, I mean, this wasn’t like…I don’t know if you said, did you just say, 'the straw that broke camel's back?' There was nothing like that. This has been residual."

You can watch Hauck's full comments in the video below starting around 17:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Honestly, good for Hauck for not even attempting to spin the situation into something a little more vanilla and digestible.

He came right out and said that the money and lack of loyalty is killing the sport. He's not wrong. Rosters completely change every single year, and it's very common for FCS programs to get raided by schools at the highest level with more money.

The craziest thing is that in terms of FCS teams, it'd be hard to find a better job than Montana. It might not be number one, but it's definitely in the top five in terms of resources, history, culture and ability to win.

Yet, even being at a premier FCS program wasn't enough to keep Hauck coaching amid the NIL nonsense and transfer portal chaos.

The sad reality is there's nothing on the horizon to suggest that anything will change in the near future. The sport will continue to be the wild west, and I have no doubt more coaches will eventually bow out. Seriously, what is happening to the sport we all love so much? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.