Black Ops Plane Blows Drug Boat In Wild Combat Footage: WATCH

New combat footage appears to show the U.S. military using a highly advanced plane to blow up a drug boat.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are currently overseeing a massive operation against narco-terrorists.

The U.S. military has conducted more than 20 lethal boat strikes, and regularly releases the footage to the public. There's also an unprecedented military build-up near Venezuela as we await possible strikes against dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The ball is rolling, and it's not going to stop.

United States rocks drug boat with heavily-armed black ops plane

U.S. Southern Command released footage earlier in the week of the latest narco-boat strike, and there's one clear difference from the previous strikes.

It wasn't carried out by a drone.

Instead, the footage seems to indicate an AC-130J Ghostrider took out the semi-submersible narco vessel.

The evidence for the Ghostrider being responsible is the spray of the rounds impacting on the water instead of a single bomb being dropped. Check out the truly stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely epic. While some might be complaining about these boat strikes, I can promise you I'm not losing a second of sleep over killing narco-terrorists. You see any fishing poles on that boat? Didn't think so.

As for the AC-130J, it's one of the coolest planes the United States has, and very few people know it exists.

It's a highly-advanced and shockingly heavily-armed variant of the AC-130 designed with one goal in mind:

Total obliteration of the enemy.

Open source intelligence indicated one arrived in the region months ago as the anti-cartel and Venezuela build-up began.

Now, it appears it's finally been put to work, and its weapons loadout is insane. The plane carries the Precision Strike Package, 30mm and 105mm cannons and a variety of different missile and bomb capabilities.

God bless the United States military and United States air power. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think of the strike footage.