Black Ops Plane Blows Drug Boat In Wild Combat Footage: WATCH

Black Ops Plane Blows Drug Boat In Wild Combat Footage

New combat footage appears to show the U.S. military using a highly advanced plane to blow up a drug boat.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are currently overseeing a massive operation against narco-terrorists.

The U.S. military has conducted more than 20 lethal boat strikes, and regularly releases the footage to the public. There's also an unprecedented military build-up near Venezuela as we await possible strikes against dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The ball is rolling, and it's not going to stop. 

United States rocks drug boat with heavily-armed black ops plane

U.S. Southern Command released footage earlier in the week of the latest narco-boat strike, and there's one clear difference from the previous strikes.

It wasn't carried out by a drone.

Instead, the footage seems to indicate an AC-130J Ghostrider took out the semi-submersible narco vessel.

The evidence for the Ghostrider being responsible is the spray of the rounds impacting on the water instead of a single bomb being dropped. Check out the truly stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely epic. While some might be complaining about these boat strikes, I can promise you I'm not losing a second of sleep over killing narco-terrorists. You see any fishing poles on that boat? Didn't think so.

As for the AC-130J, it's one of the coolest planes the United States has, and very few people know it exists.

It's a highly-advanced and shockingly heavily-armed variant of the AC-130 designed with one goal in mind:

Total obliteration of the enemy.

Open source intelligence indicated one arrived in the region months ago as the anti-cartel and Venezuela build-up began.

Now, it appears it's finally been put to work, and its weapons loadout is insane. The plane carries the Precision Strike Package, 30mm and 105mm cannons and a variety of different missile and bomb capabilities.

A look at an AC-130-J Ghostrider plane. (Credit: Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz/https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/467756/ac-130j-ghostrider/Public domain)

God bless the United States military and United States air power. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think of the strike footage.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.