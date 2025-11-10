Bo Derek Shows Up At The Chargers Game & Boomers Are In Love All Over Again, YTTV's Dumb Move & Bills Fan Fight

Plus: Is YouTubeTV making a very bad decision with its $20 credit program?

We've entered Week 2 of the ESPN-Google/YouTubeTV War & there's a disturbing update

After spending the weekend in Dayton, Ohio where my father still has Spectrum cable, I returned home last night, fired up Twitter and saw the latest in the ongoing war between ESPN and YouTubeTV and read startling news.

Yes, YTTV is issuing $20 credits due to viewers losing ESPN, but there's this nasty clause in the credit redemption process where, in my case, I might have to jump through hoops to redeem the $20 credit.

Instructions on how to redeem my $20 credit? How about you assholes tell your billing system to put a $20 credit on my next bill. Is that too much to ask? So, as the consumer, I have to read follow-up emails after spending all day reading work emails, appearing on work Zooms, reading emails from the school system (we're averaging like five per day) and putting in a full day of blogging?

How nice of YouTubeTV and Google.

You'll have to work for your $20.

F--k all of you corporate jerkoffs who pull these stunts. F-ESPN. F-Google.

After spending Sunday morning trying to navigate Spectrum cable at my dad's house, all I wanted was to spend my only full day off enjoying my beloved YouTubeTV interface. I wanted the algorithm to suggest things to watch.

Spectrum was trash. Give me back my previous TV life with YTTV.

I just want these corps. to stop making my life harder.

— Jason B. agrees:

I’m not necessarily aggravated over the dispute between Disney and Youtubetv because of the politics of Disney. Could we call out Google for being no better? I have to follow "instructions" to receive a credit. They are no better in the fact they don’t just issue a credit. It’s all about the money.

Best thing I saw this weekend

No, it wasn't this proposal. You have to be a complete psycho to put a spotlight on your potential wife in this situation. She looked ready to faint, which isn't the memory she wants in the memory bank, right ladies?The real hero here is how Lane Kiffin ran out and congratulated the man and woman like he was crashing a wedding between TV timeouts. Credit to Lane for his comedic timing.

Best email of the weekend

— Stonewaller from Texas says I'm mentioned three times in Clay's new "Balls" book:

You and the other writers are mentioned indirectly many times in Clay's book. You are named directly 3 times when he was telling about the anonymous emails to you and how you kept the secret of Scanlon's identity at the time. I have attached a screenshot of your name's search in the e-book. Hope this satisfies your curiosity.

Kinsey:

That's great. Why? Because I think this means I have enough street cred to maybe get a Wiki entry.

Let's face it, all this blog stuff will one day be turned into space dust when websites are moved from one server to another.

But, Clay's book will live on forever. Just think of libraries of the future. "Balls" will be a must-have for libraries that actually have "Balls."

There will be college students 20 years from now who will be writing history reports on the transG movement and there I'll be right in the middle of "Balls."

In fact, I might make my own kids read "Balls" just so they understand what I was doing at this computer desk all those years as they were growing up.

Is this the Christmas Gift of the Year?

Guys, I think I've found it — The 2025 Screencaps Must-Get, Must-Have Christmas Gift of the Year. It's practical. It's useful. It's a novelty. It's the Dog'on Caddy.

Think of how many times we buy the turn dog and then inhale it because it becomes so difficult to carry while we're about to tee off on No. 10. Think about how you want to apply mustard and ketchup, but the operation becomes awkward as you're trying to hold the dog and apply a ketchup pack.

Think of how you just want to sit the dog down, catch your breath, take a pull off your beer and say a silent thanks to the golf gods for allowing you another day on Earth and on the golf course.

Guys, let's take our turn dogs to the next level in 2026. Get this on your Christmas wish list.

#NotSponsored

Dog'on Caddy at Amazon (again #notsponsored and I didn't put some affiliate link in the URL)

Do you tell your dog to move its ass or let he/she lay there all comfortable because they've had an equally tough day?

— Rob writes:

I got this chair for me but my guy (dog) decided it was his.

Kinsey:

Full disclosure, I rarely make Daisy move. Look at this face. When she gets up in my recliner, I find somewhere else to sit.

Suggestion for readers who are heading to Dublin, Ireland

— Jacob B. popped into the inbox on Saturday:

Joe, thanks for all you do for SN. I’m sure T’s have plenty of recommendations for Dan in AZ, but thought I would offer up another. The wife and I spent a couple of days in Dublin 2 years ago. Came across a nice unassuming place called the Fish Shop. Enjoyed a wonderful lunch of local seafood. It’s a couple blocks from the Jameson Distillery. I would highly recommend.

It looks like we might be entering a Van Halen/Hagar feud between readers real soon

— Daren in GA fired off an email:

Hey Joe, how are ya?

Read the email reference VH. Saw both VH configurations and the DLR was better, but Sammy was way better. #1 was a great show. Sammy, and I forget the late bass guy's name, were great. The Van Halens didn't even seem interested. Knowing, the late Eddie's alcohol issues, might have been involved. Funny though, 2 lead singers and both were really horny, oversized dudes. Good for them.

— Scott from Rocky Point, NY chimes in:

To answer Mongo regarding Van Hagar over Van Halen. As a teen/college kid in the early 80s was exposed to both. Thank you MUSIC-TV (MTV). Was overly excited when Hagar signed with Van Halen. Went to a Van Hagar concert in the early 90s in Tucson AZ. After, I've seen Hagar in many solo project (Waboritos and Chickenfoot). Will always be a solid Van Hagar fan.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :