Blonde Spotted With Anthony Volpe At Charity Event Is Evidence He's Not Having As Bad Of A Season As It Seems

It's been a tough season for New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. On the field anyway. His average and on-base percentage are down at the bottom of the league.

He's been struggling in the field and there's talk that the team is considering moving on from him in the offseason. That's what making an American League-leading 19 errors this season, second only to Elly De La Cruz's MLB-leading 23, will do for you.

And for the nerds out there, Volpe's WAR this season is less than half of what it's been over his first two seasons. As a Yankees fan with hopes that he was going to put it all together and have a breakout season, it's been hard to watch.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

But with all that said, he's not having as bad of a season as he could be. That's because off the field the 24-year-old might very well be having a career year.

It's still too early in his young career to know for sure, but his arrival at the Carlos Rodón Foundation's gala on Monday with a smoking hot blonde has the internet talking.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Who Is Elle Jowett? Meet Volpe’s Rumored Girlfriend

Volpe's apparent date for the event, who went viral when the two posed for pictures with Rodón and his wife, Ashley, has been identified as Elle Jowett.

Jowett is reportedly originally from Maine and moved to New York City in 2023. While Volpe isn't "starting shortstop of the New York Yankees material" right now, she is.

While neither Volpe nor Jowett has addressed their viral appearance together, there's been some rumblings online that the fellow Yankees WAGs showed up in her comment section earlier this summer.

The internet sleuths have even linked them together as early as May.

Is being spotted together enough to turn his miserable season around? That's hard to say, but a strong postseason goes a long way to helping people forget about the regular season.

With less than 20 games left in the regular season, and the postseason fast approaching, this could have come together for Volpe at the perfect time.

All could be forgotten with a solid playoff run. Either way, something says that Anthony Volpe will be just fine.