Blindsided Man Looking For Advice After His Fiancee Reveals She Wants A Hall Pass Before Their Wedding

A man with only a few weeks until his wedding day was hit with a world-shattering proposition a few days ago from his fiancee over dinner. It's shaken him to his core and caused him to seek advice on what his next relationship move should be.

The 28-year-old explained on Reddit, because that's where you go if you want expert-level advice, that he's been with his 29-year-old fiancee for four years. Although, that could come to an end very soon.

"Yesterday at dinner my soon to be wife brought up the idea of both of us having a free sleep with whoever pass before the wedding. This stupid idea of hers completely blindsided me," he said.

"I could tell that she had been thinking about it for some time, and just waiting for the perfect moment to bring it up."

A well-thought-out hall pass request? Is that a sign that something is wrong or that these two are in for a good time during a lengthy marriage?

According to his fiancee, "it would be healthy" for their relationship and the marriage would get off to "a better start because of it." A one-time pass to get everything out of their systems before they spend the rest of their lives together.

Can you hear that? That's the sound of the happily ever after train pulling into the station after a pre-marriage hall pass. This guy doesn’t hear it.

He's spent the last four years only thinking about being with his now fiancee. Coming to the realization that she doesn’t feel the same way as he does has hit him like a ton of bricks. To be fair to her, she backed off of the idea when she figured out he wasn’t going for it.

This has done little to smooth things out for him. With the wedding scheduled to take place in December, he's having second thoughts. They've been living together for the last two years, and he fears breaking up would be a lot to deal with.

Asking for a hall pass prior to getting married isn't a great sign, but it's not the end of the world

"I’m not sure what to feel about this whole mess. On one hand I really do love her, but I also feel a sense of betrayal from her. I’m not sure if she has a guy in mind or just wants a one night stand," he said.

"I’d like to try and work this out, and maybe I’m just overreacting. My friends think I need to cut my losses and move on. I’d like the opinions from people outside my circle of friends. If I call it off I have to do it before visiting her family for Thanksgiving."

The comments from the Reddit experts agree with his friends. They think he should break up with his hall pass-seeking fiancee. To me, that's too easy of a solution.

Will their marriage ever make it? It could, look at the Clintons. That's the kind of love we all should hope to find one day. Those two have made it through everything and they've done it together.

I mean what has happened to people's sense of adventure? Their passion for life? Is there no more romance left in this world? This guy's fiancee didn’t say "I want a hall pass, and you don’t get one."

Of course, she has someone in mind. That's why she's throwing the idea out there. But if the relationship is over anyway, which this guy and everyone around him seems to believe, then why not take her up on it?

It's a win-win. If you want to go hard in the paint, then on top of getting to know who she had her eye on the whole time, you could use your pass on someone close to her like her sister or best friend.

Coldblooded? Slightly, but it's also a chance to have the relationship end on an incredible note. Make it mean something, you know. If this guy was my friend, that would be my advice to him.

Let me know what you think sean.joseph@outkick.com.