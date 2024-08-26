Blake Lively DESTROYS Her Haters With A Huge FU By Partying At Taylor Swift's

While the cancelation of Blake Lively continued into the weekend, the actress FOUGHT BACK with the help of her A-list friends like Taylor Swift who threw a birthday party for the embattled Lively at her Rhode Island mansion.

Talk about being twisted into a pretzel.

The DV (domestic violence TikTok) crowd that would take a bullet for Taylor Swift find themselves in a tough situation as Lively hunkered down at a pool party thrown by Swift to celebrate Lively's 37th birthday. Just last week, Lively was in rough shape as the cancel culture crowd was launching attacks from multiple angles against the "It Ends With Us" star who was being accused of not taking her role seriously enough and for promoting her booze while promoting the movie.

Saturday at Swift's mansion was a rough day for those who attacked Lively over such things as her mentioning "trannies" 12 years ago and joking on the red carpet 10 years ago about how women fake pregnancy cravings.

Lively was in a bikini, according to Insiders®, at Swift's mansion as she fought back. Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who has assisted in the creation of four children with Lively, was there, too. Travis Kelce made it to the pool party. Party boy Jason Kelce and his cool wife, Kylie, also made the trip to celebrate Lively's birthday and, in the process, tell cancel culture to kiss their ass.

Talk about a who's who party.

Bradley Cooper, the New York Post reports, was in attendance with Gigi Hadid, one of Lively's big supporters. Even Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes made the trip to this bash.

In other words, the A-listers are warning the cancel culturists that if they plan on canceling Blake, they'll have to cancel a bunch of 30 and 40 something heavy hitters who plan on running Hollywood for the foreseeable future.

Channing Tatum was there. Zoe Kravitz found time to stop by.

Meanwhile, we have guys like this claiming that he's watching "The Downfall of Blake Lively"

LOLOLOLOLOL.

This TikTok guy, who claims to be a master herbalist, says he has a master's degree in business and he's going to put it to good use analyzing why Blake Lively is in big trouble over her recent behaviors.

"I love seeing a perfect example of something we talk about all the time which is the culture of everyday people shifting in a certain direction and then A-list celebrities like Blake Lively being blissfully unaware of that shift because they live in such an alternate reality to us and then acting in a way publicly that proves that lack of awareness, resulting in backlash permanent damage to her reputation and it all goes back to her utter disregard and unawareness that people are becoming increasingly disenchanted with celebrities, celebrity culture and age of them selling absolutely anything and acting however they want is completely over," Bee Better Company guy rambled on.

Seriously, this guy rarely takes a breath while making these videos.

Here's the bad news for Bee Better Company Guy: Lively's "It Ends With Us" movie has now reportedly grossed over $240 million worldwide and that figure was before this weekend's box office take.

Keep in mind, the movie had a production budget of $25 million.

Am I some Blake Lively supporter?

Absolutely not. I don't care if she's canceled or not canceled. Don't care. What's fascinating is that the TikTokers think they have the power to end a career while Lively finds support in the biggest celebrity names running pop culture in 2024.

Good luck canceling this group of content creators who run the NFL, the music industry, part of the podcast industry, part of the acting industry and part of the modeling industry.

If TikTokers pull off this one, it will be one of their biggest achievements to date.