Las Vegas Tipping Debate Draws Insane Responses After Massive Jackpots

An interesting debate is unfolding online after a pair of jackpots were won in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas jackpot winnings spark tipping debate.

One of the biggest parts about Vegas that is undeniable is that it's a city that runs on tips. The more you tip, the better experience you're going to have.

That's just a fact. While I'm certainly not rich (I'm just a working class blue-collar guy from rural Wisconsin), I always bring plenty of money to tip bartenders, servers and dealers. It always makes the experience better.

I've seen some people not tip cocktail waitresses while playing, and it makes me want to physically cringe. That leads us to a fascinating situation unfolding on X.

The popular Las Vegas news account Las Vegas Locally claimed two major jackpots have been won since last Sunday, and one was for a staggering $1.2 million.

"Neither player tipped the dealers a single dollar," Las Vegas Locally tweeted Tuesday night.

The now-viral tweet sparked a significant debate about whether the players had done anything wrong and what the proper protocol is.

Remind me why dealers deserve tips. Tipping culture has gone way too far.

What is the protocol? I won a 10k once and tipped 1k, which seemed too high after the fact due to taxes.

Sad to hear. Part of hoping to win a huge progressive is the hope to be able to give such a meaningful tip that the entire dealer crew will have a great month and know they are appreciated. 2-5% seems a fair tip for a big winner where they won’t feel it but the dealers will.

Was with a buddy when he hit a $40k jackpot. I told him to make sure he tipped big and he didn’t realize he should. Thankfully he did end up giving a good tip.

Just suppose the gambler was down $5 million in the past year.

Why would you tip the dealer? Did they do anything to help them win?

Dealers need to spin a tablet to them next time.

Probably tipping $100-$500 for the $127k and $1k-$5k for the milly Depends on how long I’ve been at the table and dealer vibes, but definitely tipping something no matter what

After reading this thread, I'm rethinking tipping at tables

that’s like tipping the tax agent that helped you at the IRS

it’s a dirty game.

The replies here are a good way to find people who’ve never played a table game in their lives.

Don't the dealers in Vegas all SHARE tips with every other dealer working that day? If so, how are we rewarding the good ones when we tip... if the bad ones are getting just as much of it? I tip a lot. But I want a way to know that I'm actually giving it to THAT dealer!

I lost $1000 at the table and the dealer didn’t tip me either

So sad

Yeah let me ruin any edge I have against the casino by losing money to the dealer too? Not tipping the opposition

It’s not required to tip dealers, and they probably tipped beforehand.

If I’m winning money why does a dealer deserve any??? Not like they made the cards happen

I'm honestly a bit stunned at some of the responses to the Las Vegas Locally tweet. We're seriously sitting here debating whether the dealers should be tipped on a six-figure or seven-figure jackpot?

The answer is yes.

It's not even hard. Hell, I'll start playing hands for dealers when I'm down on blackjack just to summon the karma I need to turn things around. Not tipping the dealer a dollar after winning more than $1 million is absolutely nuts.

There's no excuse for that. I would easily tip a couple of thousand dollars, and I wouldn't hesitate to do it. A $500 tip on the $127,000 seems fair because taxes are going to take a bite.

I just wouldn't be able to show my face in public if I refused to tip in any Vegas setting, let alone one where I earned huge money.

Don't be the kind of person who stiffs bartenders, servers and dealers in Las Vegas. It's a bad look and invites terrible energy.