Massive Wolf Captured On Video, Footage Is Jaw-Dropping: WATCH

An incredible video shows a giant black wolf roaming Yellowstone National Park in a hot spring.

Seeing animals out in the wild is simply cool. There's no other way to put it, and we now have some footage that looks like it's right out of "Game of Thrones."

Black wolf captured on video in Yellowstone.

The popular Instagram account @bo_knows_outside_ posted a stunning video of a huge black wolf in the national park standing near a hot spring, and the footage is must-watch.

He wrote the following description on the video:

"Ghost wolf. This was the most quintessential Yellowstone moment I’ve ever experienced. A black wolf walking on a geothermal boardwalk while steam from a near by hot spring shrouds the rest of the pack behind. I could not believe what I was seeing! This entire sighting was hands down the best wolf sighting I’ve ever had. Could be the best of my life! I will always hold this memory in my mind when I walk this boardwalk in the summer months."

Don't lie. You also see the "Game of Thrones" similarities. That thing looks like it walked right out of camp with the Starks into Yellowstone National Park.

The steam coming off the hot spring makes it look even more cinematic.

While we've had a lot of fun with content about big bucks and other animals being shot, it's nice to get a change of pace where we get to see a gorgeous animal in its natural habitat.

Not everything has to be about an animal being mounted on a wall!

