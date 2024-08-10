Black Teens Accuse Woman Of Racism At Taylor Swift Concert After 'Trash' Comment, But Does Video Back It Up?

We've got some unreal drama in the world of Taylor Swift, and it has nothing to do with her, Travis Kelce, or an ISIS plot against her.

So, what could possibly top any of those things? Well, racism, of course. Allegedly, of course.

And buddy, we've got some pretty heavy allegations levied here from a group of black teenage girls against a white woman from Taylor's concert in Warsaw earlier this week. Strap in.

According to maybe the most viral TikTok video in the history of time, these two teens claim they were harassed at Swift's Warsaw concert because of their skin color. Their words, not mine. The initial video, which has now amassed over 35 million views, is a 9-second clip of a white woman calling the teens "trash."

"Taylor swift would be very disappointed," the caption says. "No but seriously i have never been harassed the way i was at the taylor swift concert the other night, being a teenage girl and having a group of grown women harrass me and my sister for the only reason being our skin color is an experience ill never forget.

"Being an older sister watching my sister cry and get terribly upset because of someone so full of hate truly hurt my heart and i hope this women and her friends who helped and supporter her get the karma they deserve."

(Please don't blame me for the typos. I'm just the messenger).

We buying this Taylor Swift concert story?

There you have it. Nine seconds and 35 million views later, that little video has the internet talking this weekend.

Now, the question is … did this woman actually say mean things – and, more importantly, racist things – to these teenage girls? This girl has since posted more videos to her page of the encounter, and, frankly, none of them really show anything nefarious beyond the initial video of the woman saying they look like trash.

Take a look:

I'm gonna be honest with you … I ain't seeing much, if anything. Maybe there's more context. The way these girls talk, there is. But they also don't really provide anything other than the initial video calling the woman a racist who kept harassing them.

I don't know. Maybe she did? The videos don't really paint that picture, though. Frankly, the woman looks like she has no clue what's going on most of the time. Maybe she's a great actress? No clue.

But if you're gonna make a viral TikTok from a Taylor Swift concert and levy racism allegations at the folks of Warsaw, I think we can all agree we're gonna need some more proof to back that up, right? Seems fair.

Thoughts? I mean, y'all see the videos. All of them – right there. You make the call. Everyone on TikTok is on the girls' side judging by the comments, but that doesn't mean anything because social media isn't real life. We all know that.

But looking at all of those videos – beyond the initial "trash" comment – I don't know. I think we're gonna need to spend the rest of the day tuned into TikTok for some more context!

Oh, you don't wanna do that? Fine. I'll do it! You're welcome.