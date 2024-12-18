Unsettling Trailer Released For Upcoming Spy Movie, Features Loaded Cast: WATCH

"Black Bag" looks like a very interesting movie.

The plot of the film is described as, "From Director Steven Soderbergh, BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country."

It certainly sounds interesting, and a bit different from a standard spy film. The trailer is also very intriguing. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Interesting trailer released for new spy movie "Black Bag."

I certainly think this movie looks interesting. As the OutKick audience knows, I'm a bit of a sucker for spy movies and TV series.

The genre is easily one of my favorites, and Steven Soderbergh is a very talented director. Not only is Soderbergh directing, but the cast is absolutely loaded.

It features Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan. That's a lot of A-list talent for one movie.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like an intriguing thriller. While a movie about a marriage isn't something I'd generally consider, I think it might be worth giving "Black Bag" a shot due to the fact there's a spy angle. You can catch it starting March 14, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.