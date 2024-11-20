Massive Bison Covered In Snow Captured On Video, Footage Is Majestic: WATCH

One of the coolest nature videos you'll ever see is going viral.

Generally speaking, the animal thunderdome and nature are houses of pure horror when we're covering them here at OutKick.

It's one nightmare after another. Whether it's an alligator going crazy or a bear attack, there's a never-ending streaming of terrifying nature stories.

Bison covered in snow captured on video.

However, there's also some positive ones, and that's what we have today thanks to Michael Hodges. He captured on video a bison in Yellowstone blanketed in snow, and wrote the following details:

"Yellowstone. 5 degrees in a blizzard. 50mph winds. I wanted to feel what it was like to be with the bison in a blizzard. To be amongst the herd to see and feel what these great animals endure. Within minutes the front of my lens turned to ice and I had to retreat, my fingers and face numb. I didn't last long. The mighty ice bison had no issues at all. He was made for this. Built for it. And in the blizzard, for a moment, just a moment, the great bison made eye contact with me. A moment of recognition. As if to say "we are still here. Once we roamed the plains in the millions. But you see, we are still here." It's true. They're out there in Yellowstone. Like the grizzlies and wolverines and all the other animals that retreated to the last wilderness as we turned the country into parking lots. They are out there still. Hanging on. And sometimes, they'll let you into their world, if only for a moment."

You can watch the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how cool is that video? How epic is the footage? For all the horror stories we have about the animal thunderdome, it's great to see a video that we can celebrate.

That is an incredible beast. In any other setting, it might be terrifying and ready to run you over. In this setting, there's something simply majestic about a bison covered in snow and ice.

It's also a reminder just how thick the fur on a bison is. It's five degrees with 50 mile per hour winds, and that animal couldn't seem to care less.

Now, does this video being so cool mean you should run out and mess with bison? Absolutely not, but let's certainly enjoy it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.