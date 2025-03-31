Massive Bison Fight Off Wolves In Epic Battle For Survival: WATCH

An incredible video of bison fighting for survival is going viral.

You never know what you're going to see, and that includes wild animals going to war with each other.

Bison fight off wolves in viral video.

The Instagram page @montanawild_ recently shared a must-watch video of nature unleashed in Yellowstone.

A significant pack of wolves attempted to take down a bison, but were quickly met by reinforcements. Check out the awesome footage below.

This is a great reminder of the beauty and power of nature. Bison are significantly bigger than a wolf, but once an entire pack gets involved, all bets are off.

Fortunately for the bison, a second one showed up to provide backup, and likely saved its life. The wolf pack didn't seem ready to battle one, let alone two.

Turns out that size matters a lot when it comes to nature and the animal thunderdome.

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with nature.

