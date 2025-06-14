Idiot Tourist Gambles With Her Life With Wild Bison In Wild Video: WATCH

People continue to prove they don't know how to handle nature.

We have another insane animal thunderdome video to share.

As OutKick readers know, there are few things more entertaining than the animal thunderdome and nature.

While there are a lot of fun and heartwarming moments out in the wild, there's also plenty of idiots roaming around.

Enter an all-time stupid decision involving a bison.

Woman takes child near a bison.

The Instagram account @jennifer_gunderson_photography shared an insane video of a woman taking a child right next to a wild bison in Yellowstone National Park.

It's a miracle nobody was seriously hurt, seeing as how bison have no issue messing people up. Check out the stunning video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for reactions to roll in. As you'd expect, people weren't impressed at all:

Why weren't the police called???

Should be charged with child endangerment

These are the very people who spoil it for everyone and get animals killed. Entitled.

someone please take that child away from her! 😢

Can these people please be banned? They are literally threatening the life of that animal

Seems like people have lost the ability to think critically. We don’t know where these specific people came from, but I can almost bet they spent their lives in big cities and only saw wild animals in the safe confines of a zoo.

I can't believe nobody was yelling at them! I would've been had I been there! And I can guarantee I wouldn't have been nice about it, too!

Bless this bison for not squishing that chicken nugget.

Common sense is no longer common.

Then they’ll have the audacity to get mad at the animal for attacking

Normalize warning people instead of only recording.

Man, when they say that you can’t choose your parents

We really need to bring back shame, and point out the dumbest people among us. That woman wasn't just being foolish.

She was putting that child's life in danger. People get gored by bison - as OutKick readers know - when they decide to make the animal feel threatened.

When will a bison feel threatened? When a human gets close enough to touch it. That's a good sign things are about to go sideways.

Fortunately, that didn't happen here, but it easily could have.

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.