Majestic Video Shows Bison Covered In Snow During Blizzard: WATCH

An awesome video captured the unparalleled beauty of nature.

As OutKick readers know, nature can be a wild place full of incredible scenes. There are too many examples to count.

Whether it's scenes from Yellowstone National Park (including idiot tourists) or nightmare fuel like massive gators, it never fails to impress.

That now includes one of the coolest videos you'll see all week.

Video shows massive bison covered in snow.

Michael Hodges shared a video going mega-viral on Facebook, and it's unbelievably cool and epic for people who love nature.

The footage shared by Hodges shows a giant bison blanketed in snow, and he captioned the post, "The mighty ice bison. Yellowstone National Park."

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments immediately blew up with plenty of reactions:

The only one of two four legged beasts that face the storm!

I just got brain freeze in 3 seconds.

All that wind and his hair isn’t moving………..

Happy that his coat will keep him warm

He is truly a force to be admired. He is unyielding & built for the toughest elements of nature. Michael, I hope your staying warm as you're out there filming this. You are Bison tough. 💕

Notice he faces the storm

The true warrior of the Creator!

They have to be so hardy and strong to survive the winters. Not an easy life

Super tough creature!

Tough as they come.

That bison is an absolute beast. You can tell by the size of the head that its body must be huge. The king of Yellowstone.

A huge creature facing down a blizzard and not yielding an inch. It kind of mirrors the American spirit and the taming of the west.

