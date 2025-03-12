Massive Bison Crushes Car In Crazy Viral Video: WATCH

It's never a good thing to find yourself in the middle of a bison stampede.

We're used to seeing a lot of crazy things here at OutKick when it comes to nature and the animal thunderdome (make sure to bookmark OutKick Outdoors for the best outdoors content on the web).

There are pretty much daily reminders of the power and craziness of nature. That leads us to a wild video out of Yellowstone.

A bison smashed a car in a video going viral on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bison crushes vehicle during herd movement.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks posted a video a couple days ago of some tourists caught in a really tough spot.

They were in a car that found itself in the middle of a bison herd on the move in Yellowstone. One of the majestic animals decided the car was in its way and hit it like a linebacker dropping the hammer on a receiver coming across the middle.

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, bison are huge. They're among the biggest creatures you'll find in nature, especially in North America.

A full-grown adult bison can weigh north of 2,000 pounds, and they're packed full of muscle. If they decide to lock horns with your car, there's going to be some serious damage.

Yet, better to be in a vehicle than one of the idiots we regularly see trying to walk up and pet them in national parks.

Car damage isn't good. Ending up in the hospital is significantly worse. Stay far away from them if you enjoy your health and safety.

Bison aren't animals you want problems with. (Credit: Getty Images)

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with the animal thunderdome. That's always sound advice. Let me know what you think of the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.