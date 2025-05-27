Bison On The Loose Sparks Chaos In Northern Michigan: DETAILS

The animal thunderdome struck again, and this time it went down in northern Michigan.

As OutKick readers know, the animal thunderdome is a wild place. You simply never know what you're going to get with nature.

Sometimes, it's beautiful and uplifting. Other times, it's full of chaos and horror. It's a coin flip, and when it comes to animals you don't want to be near, bison are right at the top of the list.

Bison are incredibly dangerous animals. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Bison on the loose in Michigan sparks alert.

The official Facebook page for Grand Traverse County's 911 page posted late last week that a bison was spotted in the area.

"BUFFALO IN THE ROAD! There is a buffalo standing on US 31 near McRae Hill. Please slow down in that area. No need to call us, we have units on the way. Thanks, traffic buffs," authorities wrote.

MLive.com reported that the bison was spotted south of Traverse City - a city with a population of around 15,000 in northern Michigan.

Don't feel bad if you have no idea where that is. I didn't know where it was until about five minutes ago. It's right at the top of the state on the western side by Lake Michigan.

A bison was spotted on the loose near Traverse City, Michigan. (Credit: Google Maps)

Also, you might be shocked to learn that there are some bison kept in Michigan. They're not native to the state, but there are some farms that have them.

It's unclear where the bison spotted near Traverse City came from, but it would seem likely it broke out of a maintained herd.

That's speculation, but it seems unlikely it traveled all the way from Yellowstone National Park.

A bison was spotted on the loose in Michigan. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Fortunately, police took care of the situation without anyone being dumb enough to pet it like idiots visiting national parks. Have you ever spotted an unexpected animal in the wild? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

