'Birthday Suit Bandit' Busted Trying To Break Into Home Completely Naked

A naked man in his 60s was given the name the "birthday suit bandit" by police after they say he tried to break into his neighbor's house over the weekend.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a naked man, later identified as 63-year-old Matthew Hunter, trying to break into a woman's residence in Palm Coast, Florida.

The woman, a neighbor of Hunter's, told the police during the call that she heard what sounded like a knife trying to cut through her front door lock, reports FOX 35.

The call was placed just after midnight on Saturday, April 26. When deputies arrived, they spotted the Florida man without any clothes on, walking away from the woman's house.

There were "gouge marks on the door frame and molding" of the woman's home.

The birthday suit bandit was arrested after the incident at his neighbor's front door and taken to jail

The affidavit, according to FOX 35, states that the neighbor saw Hunter through her front window. She says he was yelling that he was going to come inside her home, demanding that she open her door.

Deputies eventually spoke to the wife of the "birthday suit bandit." That's right, he's a married man getting arrested for trying to break into a woman's home without any clothes on.

You better believe she can't be too happy about all of this. She told the deputies that her husband had been drinking heavily and taking psychiatric medication.

She didn’t even know that he had left the house. She admitted to the police that she was afraid of him and went to sleep before his little naked trip to the neighbor's house.

And you thought you lived in an interesting neighborhood.

Hunter is facing several charges following his arrest. He was hit with attempted burglary, exposure of sex organs and criminal mischief. He's due back in court at the end of May.