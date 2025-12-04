Reporter Gets Clobbered In The Head By A Bird On Camera, Handles It Like A Champ

I'm not a fan of birds, and I think I just found a journalist from New Zealand who would agree after a one winged-SOB clobbered her in the noggin while she was on camera.

According to UPI, Jessica ﻿Tyson is a reporter for the current affairs show Te Ao with Moana, and she was out and about in Auckland shooting footage.

That's when she found herself living out one of my greatest nightmares: having a bird crash into my head while I'm on TV in New Zealand.

First of all, what the hell was that bird doing? She wasn't even moving!

Like I'd kind of get it if she was moving around a lot and this bird misjudged the situation, but that's not what I saw.

It looked like they may have been in one heck of a crosswind, but I thought birds had evolved to handle this or had instinctual knowledge of winds and air currents. I always thought that this was how hawks cruised around for hours without flapping their wings.

Not this Kiwi bird (meaning a bird from New Zealand, not a Kiwi bird, that's a different thing). I don't know if he was breaking in new wings or what, but it looks like this guy's first time going airborne.

But Tyson handled this like a champ. She even got a little battle scar from it.

"﻿Everything is fine, just got a little scar above my eye," she said in a social media comment.

The show's host also confirmed that Tyson was okay after getting pelted with a bird, but said that she will only be doing inside shots from now on.

Which seems more than fair, but wouldn't it be the funniest thing if another bird flew into her while she was broadcasting from a bowling alley or something?