What's It Like Working With Taylor Sheridan On A Hit Show? Billy Bob Thornton Reveals Simple Answer

Working with Taylor Sheridan sounds like a pretty fun experience.

Sheridan is responsible for the "Yellowstone" universe, "Wind River," two "Sicario" films, "Landman," "Lioness" and several other major hits.

He's the most powerful person in Hollywood at the moment. Getting on one of his shows can turn someone into an immediate star.

Billy Bob Thornton shines light on working with Taylor Sheridan.

Billy Bob Thornton is the star of "Landman," and while he's been famous for a long time, the show about the oil business in Texas has certainly given him another big boost.

When it comes to his relationship with Sheridan, it certainly sounds like the two men mesh very well together creatively.

Thornton said the following during an interview with Awards Radar when asked about working with the "Landman" creator:

"Well, it was great. Taylor wrote some wonderful scripts, and his writing is pretty tight, but Taylor has actually been very loose with me. There’s not a lot of improvisation on his stuff. As a matter of fact, I’d say Taylor and the Coen brothers, who I worked with a couple of times, they’ve had scripts that you stuck to more than anybody I’ve ever worked with. But with me, Taylor said, "Look, you’re a writer, you’re a director. You get this stuff. We’re partners in this." So, every now and then, I’ll throw something in there, and if he likes it, he keeps it. But his writing is so good that I rarely do anything outside of it."

Thornton hit the nail on the head when he talked about Sheridan's writing skills. The man is a master of his craft.

I'm not sure if there's anyone in Hollywood who even comes close at the moment. Nobody is producing shows at his pace or with such highly consistent quality.

When it comes to working with stars, he seems to have it drilled down, judging from Thornton's comments about getting some freedom.

Now, "Landman" viewers sit back and wait for season two. Production is underway, and that means we're likely looking at a 2026 release. I have very high hopes for whatever Sheridan serves up next. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.