Billy Bob Thornton Drops Major 'Landman' Season 2 Clues, Taylor Sheridan Fans Will Be Excited

Billy Bob Thornton shined a light on what fans can expect in season two of "Landman."

The incredibly popular Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and it's a wild ride.

The first season was an outrageous amount of fun, and it was equal parts gritty darkness, humor, violence, suspense and intrigue.

Billy Bob Thornton previews season two of "Landman."

Season two premieres November 16th on Paramount+, and hype is off the charts. Fans can't wait to dive right back into where we left off with Tommy holding more power than ever before.

Thornton spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what's coming next, and described season two as a "slow burn."

"Now that the audience knows all the characters, Taylor was able to really dive into the relationships more. Last season, we had to explain what this business was all about and who the people are. This season, he was able to really focus in the first few episodes on the family dynamic and the business dynamic. But this one really ramps up as it goes on, and there's more and more intensity," Thornton further explained to the outlet.

Thornton also previewed the addition of Sam Elliott. The legendary Western actor joining the show is another example of how major names want to work with Taylor Sheridan. It should be epic to see what he can bring to the table.

The face of the franchise touched on Elliott, and told EW, "I can only say this: I've known Sam longer than anybody in the cas. Sam and I go back to somewhere in the mid-to-late-‘80s and we've done two things together before this and both of those things, it was only two scenes in each one. To be able to be around him longer on a more regular basis on the set, it's just been a joy for me because I love that man. He's been a mentor and a friend and just a hero of mine always."

If we know one thing about Taylor Sheridan it's that he doesn't mess around when it comes to creating great entertainment.

I have no doubt season two of "Landman" will be every bit as great as season one. Fortunately, we only have to wait two and a half months to find out.

Do you have a fun prediction for season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.