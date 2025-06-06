Star Of Hit Taylor Sheridan Show Crushes Woke Critics With Blunt Comments: WATCH

Billy Bob Thornton has no time for people attempting to twist or spin "Landman."

The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan is one of the best shows on TV, and season two is currently in production.

The gritty and incredibly dark drama shines a light on the oil business in Texas. It's gifted viewers some incredibly viral moments, and just like the rest of Sheridan's work, it's wildly captivating.

Billy Bob Thornton defends "Landman."

Thornton is the series' lead and plays oil fixer Tommy Norris. It's one of the best roles of his career. He's clearly proud of the product, and he doesn't want to hear nonsense about how the show pushes overtly political messages.

"Here’s the thing. First of all, Taylor’s written a show that doesn’t have an agenda. It shows you what happens. So this is just a peek behind the curtain of an industry that a lot of people don’t know anything about. And he’s not saying ‘Yay oil’ or ‘Boo oil.' He’s just saying, ‘Here’s how it works,'" Thornton said during ATX TV FEST when talking about being asked to "justify the morality" of the hit series, according to Whiskey Riff.

Good for Thornton for keeping it simple and straight to the point. "Landman" is a TV show. It's entertainment, and just because it's not woke propaganda, doesn't mean Taylor Sheridan is secretly indoctrinating people.

It means Sheridan understands how to craft entertaining stories and give people what they actually want:

Engaging and complex sagas.

Having said that, the scene of Tommy just nuking environmentalists as having no idea how the world works remains gold.

