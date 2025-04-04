Bill Murray Nearly Comes To Blows With Pushy Fan

Pro tip to everyone out there: Don't make Bill Murray mad.

The Ghostbusters and Caddyshack actor nearly came to blows earlier this week with a "fan" who almost made Murray fall flat on his face at a New York City movie theater.

"You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot," Murray screamed while waving his finger at the guy that was following him. Murray almost took out the woman that was in front of him as a nearby security guard did a pretty poor job of actually protecting the 74-year-old actor, who was eventually ushered away.

BILL MURRAY IS THE GOAT IF YOU TREAT HIM NICE

The thing with Murray is that if anyone remotely followed his career or even Hollywood, they would know that the hilarious and sometimes-arrogant actor could come across as very brash at any moment. This has been known - there are countless stories about it, just Google "Bill Murray and Chevy Chase" or "Bill Murray and Harold Ramis."

So if you're going to dish it out to him, he's going to throw it right back at you and probably even escalate it a bit, as seen here. (Although the step on your foot threat is a perfect choice of retaliatory words).

"Do it again!" Murray said to the tripper with a very intense glare in his eyes. The fan eventually apologized.

MURRAY'S NEW FILM DEBUTS TODAY

Personally, I'd rather slam some beers with Murray and make fun of life than anger him over a damn autograph. But hey, maybe that's just me. What's ironic is that last year, the famed actor was seen in full Chicago sports gear riding the subway to the Cubs-Mets game. Guess what? No problems or issues whatsoever. Everyone was super stoked to see him and if there's one thing that Murray loves, it's his ego. Sometimes people just need to play the game a little bit and all will work out. It's much easier than going viral because you had to rush the actor in a NYC theater!

Murray was at the NYC theater doing a promotional Q&A for his upcoming "The Friend" movie in which he costars alongside Naomi Watts due out nationwide Friday.