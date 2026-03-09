Bill Maher Says Trans Activism Is A 'Morally Confused Hill' For Democrats To Die On

On his "Club Random" podcast, Bill Maher and neuroscientist Sam Harris criticized the left’s fixation on transgender activism.

Bill Maher believes much of the political left has built its identity around being "social justice warriors." And that obsession has turned transgender activism into their No. 1 priority.

During the latest episode of his Club Random podcast with neuroscientist Sam Harris, Maher argued that this cultural shift has produced what he calls a politically dangerous and intellectually confused movement.

"There is a faction of the left that their whole identity is really about being social justice warriors," Maher said. "They have this idea that they are only really fully alive if they are taking the cause of some marginalized group."

According to Maher, that dynamic means activists are constantly searching for the next fight.

"And I think this is what you have with the trans," Maher said. "We found the civil rights issue of our generation, and we can go into battle."

Maher: 'Woke Science' Has Crept Into The Debate

Maher also criticized some members of the scientific community for what he sees as pandering to cultural pressure. He specifically singled out astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

"Neil got woke at the expense of science," Maher said.

Maher recalled trying to get Tyson to condemn arguments published in outlets like The Atlantic and Scientific American suggesting that separating sports by sex no longer makes sense.

"I couldn’t get him to condemn The Atlantic magazine and I think it was Scientific American, both of whom said separating by sports does not mean by sex," Maher said.

Maher argued the idea contradicts basic biological reality that significant physiological differences exist between men and women. And Harris agreed.

"If that were true, you should expect the women to eventually just start showing up in the NBA and crushing the guys or at least hanging with the guys without any problem," Harris said.

Bill Maher And Sam Harris Agree On Sex-Based Sports Categories

Maher pointed out that women's sports have become incredibly skilled but still operate in a separate competitive category.

"I mean, they play an amazingly entertaining and highly skilled brand of basketball that is in no way competitive with the men," Harris said while discussing the WNBA. "That’s not a misogynistic statement."

Maher also referenced comments from Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, who previously voiced concern about biological males competing in girls' sports.

"I have two little girls. I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that," Moulton said in 2024.

Maher said he initially praised Moulton for speaking out but later watched the congressman walk the comments back.

"I was hoping that it would make more people come out of the woodwork," Maher said, "and he crawled back into the woodwork."

Debate Over Kids And Gender Identity

Maher also discussed concerns raised by gay commentator Andrew Sullivan about the relationship between transgender activism and the broader gay rights movement.

Maher said Sullivan believes "the trans and gay lumped together" has reshaped the movement. But not in a good way.

"He thinks a lot of the kids being transed are just gay kids if you would just let it take its course instead of rushing it," Maher said.

Maher also suggested the United States has moved further and faster than other countries in allowing children to medically transition through so-called "gender-affirming" surgeries and cross-sex hormones.

"We are the furthest out there as far as letting kids self-diagnose, doing it earlier," Maher said.

Harris acknowledged that some cases of gender dysphoria appear genuine but argued the broader trend is really just a "social contagion" which will "eventually burn off."

Wrong Hill To Die On

Ultimately, Harris warned that the Democratic Party's embrace of extreme gender ideology could carry major political consequences. And that it just doesn't make sense.

"It’s obviously suicidal for the Democrats to die on this hill," Harris said. "This topic is such a super stimulus for at least half the country that they will resist it without any other political concern, possibly, on the scale. I mean, this is the thing that they will never vote for somebody who is not making sense on that topic."

Harris said trans activism isn't a good hill to die on — "especially since it's not even a noble hill." Maher agreed.

"I think it’s a morally confused hill at best," Maher said, "and a psychologically confused hill."