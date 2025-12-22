Bill Maher Weighs In As Big Questions Linger About 'SNL' After Lorne Michaels

Bill Maher and director Gus Van Sant discuss whether “Saturday Night Live" can maintain its identity and star-making power in a post–Lorne Michaels era.

Bill Maher might've just lit $100 on fire with this ‘Saturday Night Live’ bet.

On the latest episode of his "Club Random" podcast, Maher bet filmmaker Gus Van Sant that SNL will survive more than two years after founder and producer Lorne Michaels leaves via death or retirement. Michaels is 81.

How long before SNL is canceled for good? EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

With ratings for the 90-minute show in free-fall to the point where SNL is setting all-time lows and fewer and fewer viewers caring about a show their grandparents watched, Maher is betting that Comcast will keep throwing money at a show that is estimated to have an $80-100M budget.

Betting that SNL survives is one thing. But what will SNL look like when Michaels leaves is another. "There are 300 people in the credits every week," former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni noted earlier this year. "That’s so many people."

Still, Maher feels confident there will be a new era for SNL even as the Internet and AI show no signs of continuing to steal linear television viewers.

"It'll probably crash right after he goes," Van Sant said of the post-Michaels era.

"You think?" Maher fired back with skepticism. "I think Lauren has anointed people like Tina Fay or Colin Jo who does the weekend. They've been around a long time. They know his ways. They're respected. A succession does kind of make sense."

Bet?

Bet.

Maher took up Van Sant's offer while noting that the $100, due to inflation, will be a worthless bet in a few years.

Then, while talking it through, Maher started to question his bet based on who has the real eye for talent. Is it Michaels or is there someone else on the staff who plucks out a talent here and there that makes the show survive.

"If there's somebody else who was doing it for him or with him or could do it without him the show will go on if not I don't think it will," Maher continued.

"I think he has a great sense of people who are funny but also have a likability, you know Bill Hader. I mean, I could go on with all the people who were a joy to watch."

Uh, Bill, now for the bad news – SNL's numbers are not getting better

According to LateNighter.com, the December 13 SNL hosted by Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen had just 710,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo. That's SNL's second-lowest rated show this season in that demo and ranks second to the Nov. 1 show that went up against Game 7 of the World Series.

The Nov. 1 SNL was the show's lowest rated episode — EVER. In the 18-49 demo, the episode had just 590,000 viewers.

How are the year-over-year numbers looking? Not great. December 13 was down 6% in total viewers and down 13% in the 18-49 demo compared to 2024 against an episode hosted by Chris Rock.

SNL ended its 2025 season with Cher lip-synching?

You make the call. Was she actually singing Saturday night or do you give her a pass for even being able to move at that hour at 79 years old?

By the way, she turns 80 in May.